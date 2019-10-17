Proxim Wireless adds new beam steering products to their range of Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint radios

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to deliver improved performance and simplify the installation process for customers, Proxim Wireless introduces two new BeamX products. BeamX, Proxim's advanced beam steering technology, first came to market in 2018 with the introduction of the successful Tsunami® MP-10250-BSX Point-to-Multipoint Base station.



Improved Point-to-Multipoint Solution

The addition of the Tsunami® BeamX subscriber unit to the Point-to-Multipoint range provides the ability to install extremely efficient Point-to-Multipoint networks in overcrowded RF environments.

Working in tandem with the MP-10250-BSX beam steering base station, the MP-10250-SRX offers improved link performance. The tight, steerable, and bidirectional beams between the Base Station and Subscriber Unit deliver greater range, and when combined with the secondary look-ahead scan radio built into all BeamX products, significantly improves the performance of the automated interference avoidance technology.

New Point-to-Point Solution

The introduction of the QB-10250-LKX radios speed deployment of point to point networks by eliminating the complicated and time-consuming antenna alignment process. Now a rough alignment between endpoints is enough for the unit to take control of the setup. Once setup is complete, the always-on BeamX intelligence ensures the link remains optimized to take full advantage of the system's high throughput capability.

As an added benefit in urban nLOS environments, the Quickbridge® 10250 BeamX series can help find the right reflection angle from a nearby wall or building to facilitate connectivity.

Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless, said: "We are excited to be able to bring this complete BeamX solution to our customers. We know it will solve many issues for them and enable top-of-the-line performance in a wider range of applications. These extremely reliable products are designed to keep going in even the harshest of conditions, and the combination of reliability and BeamX offers our customers true peace-of-mind networking".

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses its technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last-mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wi-Fi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and drive for innovation. For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com

Contact:

Dael A. Bartlett

Vice President of Marketing

Proxim Wireless

Email: DBartlett@proxim.com

Phone: (408) 383 7615



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.