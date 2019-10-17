For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Welcomes Legalization of Edibles Products in Canada; In Discussions for Distribution in Canada

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) welcomes the legalization of cannabis infused edibles and topicals in Canada. Edibles is a broad category that includes beverages, cotton candy, dissolvable strips, gummy candies or baked goods. The Company is seeking licensing and partnership opportunities for THC applications of its propriety hydro nano technology in the country. The Company is also engaged in discussions with distributors in Canada for its LALPINA CBD and LYNKS Pet CBD water.



American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated “I applaud Canada for adding to its legalization program. That country has been a forerunner in the cannabis market and their progressive position has set the tone for the rest of the world to follow. It’s a very advanced market and its one that we intend to expand into as part of our international growth strategy. One year ago we announced that we had developed a THC prototype of our proprietary Hydro Nano formulation; with the full legalization of edibles across Canada, we are exploring ways to monetize this technology for THC applications in Canada through partnerships and licensing agreements. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with distributors in Canada to LALPINA CBD and LYNKS CBD Pet Water. We’re also exploring avenues to sell THC variations of our topical brands.”

According to the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) analysts forecast, by 2020, the recreational Canadian cannabis industry will have a retail value of $6.8 billion, which is larger than the country’s hard liquor market and almost as large as its wine market. Deloitte estimates that overall cannabis sales for 2019 will surpass $7.17 billion in sales.

Outside of Canada, the Company has made a concerted effort to expand internationally. Earlier in 2019, the Company established operations in the UK, securing a two-container order for LALPINA CBD in the United Kingdom (UK). In addition, the Company entered into an agreement with Hanlons Brewery to produce CBD-infused beer. The Company also entered into an agreement with Lynne Franks to produce a line of CBD-infused women’s beauty and well being products. In addition to the UK, the Company is engaged in discussions with distributors in Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Thailand, and other Pacific Rim countries.

“This year the Company has been focusing on international expansion. Our team in the UK has done a tremendous job opening doors and getting the LALPINA brand into the marketplace. I am really excited about getting CBD infused beer into the marketplace. Tilray just announced a deal with AB InBev, but its still for non-alcoholic beverages. I believe that we are ahead of the curve here and will be very impactful in the marketplace. In addition to the CBD infused beer, there is a robust pipeline of distribution and partnership opportunities in the UK. The plan is to use our base there as a springboard into continental Europe, specifically the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain as markets we are targeting next. Latin America also presents a significant opportunity, as we have been engaged in discussions with distributors in those countries. We are establishing ourselves as the world’s market leader in CBD infused beverages and cosmetics with our proprietary technology. As we work to keep up with growing demand, we will continue to expand into new markets; Japan presents a huge opportunity as they just legalized CBD. Our LYNKS Pet CBD water is also generating a lot of buzz. There is significant interest from the industry as its category creating product; there are few functional beverages in the marketplace designed for pets, and this is a category that I believe we can own market share in very quickly. I look forward to keeping shareholders informed of our progress in establishing international distribution and partnership agreements, as well as the distribution of LYNKS CBD Pet Water.”

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.03-$0.05 by Ludlow Research. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com



