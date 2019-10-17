Microsoft Ignite: GSX Solutions releases a new SaaS version of its performance monitoring tool

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSX Solutions, the leading provider of Office 365 user experience monitoring, will showcase the new software-as-a-service version of its flagship product, GSX Gizmo at Microsoft Ignite Orlando booth #621.

GSX Gizmo is in fact the only solution that measures the health and performance of your hybrid architectures and how your route to the cloud affects the end-user experience. In a recent market guide about Managing SaaS Performance When SLAs Remain Immature, Gartner analysts quoted GSX “as a monitoring tool able to perform deeper dive analysis”.

Dedicated to Office 365 service quality, GSX Gizmo provides you with:

Route to the Cloud expertise , thanks to hundreds of enterprise development best practices.

, thanks to hundreds of enterprise development best practices. Rich client synthetic transactions allowing true Office 365 user experience.

allowing true Office 365 user experience. Hybrid Cloud monitoring dedicated to complex Enterprise architecture.

dedicated to complex Enterprise architecture. Smart alerting allowing you to reduce service issue mean time to repair.

allowing you to reduce service issue mean time to repair. Service delivery dashboards specifically designed for Office 365 IT Management and Operations.

Interested? Meet the Office 365 performance specialists at Microsoft Ignite booth #621 or contact us today to schedule a one-to-one discussion.



GSX Company Contact:

marketing@gsx.com

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions provides the only Office 365 end-user experience monitoring solution that truly measures the quality of the service delivered to all enterprises’ sites, enabling their IT to take power of the Office 365 end-to-end service delivery. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com



