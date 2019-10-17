Microsoft Ignite: GSX Solutions releases a new SaaS version of its performance monitoring tool
/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSX Solutions, the leading provider of Office 365 user experience monitoring, will showcase the new software-as-a-service version of its flagship product, GSX Gizmo at Microsoft Ignite Orlando booth #621.
GSX Gizmo is in fact the only solution that measures the health and performance of your hybrid architectures and how your route to the cloud affects the end-user experience. In a recent market guide about Managing SaaS Performance When SLAs Remain Immature, Gartner analysts quoted GSX “as a monitoring tool able to perform deeper dive analysis”.
Dedicated to Office 365 service quality, GSX Gizmo provides you with:
- Route to the Cloud expertise, thanks to hundreds of enterprise development best practices.
- Rich client synthetic transactions allowing true Office 365 user experience.
- Hybrid Cloud monitoring dedicated to complex Enterprise architecture.
- Smart alerting allowing you to reduce service issue mean time to repair.
- Service delivery dashboards specifically designed for Office 365 IT Management and Operations.
Interested? Meet the Office 365 performance specialists at Microsoft Ignite booth #621 or contact us today to schedule a one-to-one discussion.
GSX Company Contact:
marketing@gsx.com
About GSX Solutions
GSX Solutions provides the only Office 365 end-user experience monitoring solution that truly measures the quality of the service delivered to all enterprises’ sites, enabling their IT to take power of the Office 365 end-to-end service delivery. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.