DINANT RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS CSR AWARD FOR 11th STRAIGHT YEAR

Honduran Company Recognized Again for CSR initiatives, Outstanding Commitment to Local Communities and Sustainability

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For the 11th year running, Dinant has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to local communities and its sustainable operations. At a recent awards ceremony in San Pedro Sula, Dinant was one of only 70 companies in Honduras to receive the title of Empresa Socialmente Responsible – or “Socially Responsible Business” – presented by FUNDAHRSE, a non-profit organization that promotes respect for ethical values, local communities and the environment throughout business.

Dinant Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, “People are at the heart of Dinant’s success and at the core of our values. Social responsibility is embedded as a principle of our business model. Everyone at Dinant is delighted, but not surprised, that the company has received this prestigious award yet again. It is an honor that our 7,500 hard-working staff thoroughly deserve.”

For several years, Dinant has used its size and scale to drive transformative changes in many parts of Honduras. Recent highlights include:

Providing technical and financial support for community development projects on rural electrification, maintenance and access roads, water and sanitation.

Giving nearly 600 land titles to low-income families, schools, and communities. In total, Dinant has set aside over 1,000 hectares of land to be donated to local people.

Financing the employment of 12 elementary and high school teachers in the Lean and Aguan valleys, providing direct education to more than 300 children per year and over 6,600 children since the program began in 1997.

Employing 18 members of staff from local indigenous communities in the Lean and Aguan valleys, as well as 66 people with disabilities such as visual impairment.

Funding and building an aqueduct to carry 20,000 gallons of drinking water to the people of Zacate Grande in southern Honduras.

Providing employees and members of some local communities with over 8,000 free medical consultations per year; supporting health clinics, doctors and nurses; and providing essential medicines.

Volunteering for the “Happy Streets, Safe Communities” initiative in San Pedro Sula to promote harmony among the people of these proud but troubled neighborhoods.

initiative in San Pedro Sula to promote harmony among the people of these proud but troubled neighborhoods. Supporting the Juntos Podemos Foundation at the Southern General Hospital in Choluteca by funding a range of operations including plastic surgery for children born with cleft lip or cleft palate.

Mr. Pineda continued, “The key to Dinant’s success is engaging peacefully and respectfully with local neighboring communities. As well as making significant contributions to many communities, we also listen to local people via our regional Community Grievance Mechanisms. These enable people impacted by our operations to communicate with us in a variety of ways, and we in turn do our best to provide constructive solutions to problems that people identify, such as alleviating dust caused by trucks carrying African Palm fresh fruit bunches or providing some community members with better access to their properties. I am delighted that our staff’s tremendous efforts have been recognized yet again.”

In addition, at a separate ceremony last month, SUMMA magazine and Korn Ferry, the global management consulting firm, presented Dinant with an award in recognition of the company’s efforts as a leader in sustainability.

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For more information, please visit www.dinant.com.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8271 roger.pineda@dinant.com



