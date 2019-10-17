Global Infrastructure Outlook Report 2019-2023 - South & South East Asia has the Highest Number of Infrastructure Projects, Valued at US$3.2 Trillion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There is widespread consensus among governments and businesses that increasing the quality of infrastructure is an imperative for economic growth, but countries on average continue to underinvest. According to World Economic Forum, worldwide investment in infrastructure is expected to be US$79 trillion by 2040.



However, the actual global investment need is closer to US$97 trillion. To close this US$18 trillion gap, average annual global infrastructure investment would need to increase by around 23% per year. Most of this infrastructure gap is attributed to insufficient investment in the road and electricity sectors.



The pace of growth in North America's and Europe construction industry will perform better in the forecast period than the previous forecast (2014-2018) albeit slower than emerging markets. Trump's US$2 trillion US infrastructure plan will undoubtedly provide support for the overall growth of the region's industry in the next five years.



However, the successful implementation of the plan will hinge on how individual states and municipalities can respond, knowing that the federal government is contributing just US$200 billion to this 10-year program. To achieve the goal of US$2 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade, the bulk of funding to rebuild roads, bridges, waterways, energy projects, rural infrastructure, public lands and other projects would need to come from state and local governments or the private sector.



Electricity and power infrastructure will be the one of fastest sectors in Europe as countries across Europe reaffirmed their commitment to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement and intensify their cooperation on climate change and clean energy. Railway infrastructure will also positively affect the forecast.



The author is currently tracking over 14,000 large-scale infrastructure projects (with a minimum value of US$25 million) worldwide, at all stages from announcement to execution. Collectively, these projects (from both the public and private sector) are worth US$14.8 trillion. With a total of 3,252 projects valued at US$3.2 trillion, South and South East Asia has the highest number of infrastructure projects.



Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global infrastructure construction industry to 2023.

Analysis of the outlook for infrastructure investment in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Insight into the project pipelines for roads, railways, power generation, water & sewerage, marine & inland water infrastructure, and airports.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate global and regional trends in infrastructure development from insight on output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Infrastructure Overview



2. Project Pipeline Analysis

2.1. Road Infrastructure Projects

2.2. Railway Infrastructure Projects

2.3. Electricity & Power Infrastructure Projects

2.4. Water & Sewage Infrastructure Projects

2.5. Marine & Inland Water Infrastructure Projects

2.6. Airport Infrastructure Projects



List of Tables

Table 1: Key Infrastructure Construction Indicators by Country

Table 2: All Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 3: Global Project Pipeline by Sector

Table 4: Key Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 5: Road Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 6: Key Road Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 7: Railway Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 8: Key Railways Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 9: Electricity and Power Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 10: Key Electricity and Power Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 11: Water and Sewage Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 12: Key Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 13: Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 14: Key Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 15: Airport Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 16: Key Airport Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Infrastructure Construction Output as % GDP, by Sector (2019-2023, average)

Figure 2: Infrastructure Construction Output Growth (% change, annual average, 2019- 2023 )

Figure 3: Key Issues in Global Infrastructure

Figure 4: Quality of Infrastructure and Infrastructure Construction Output Growth by Region

Figure 5: Quality of Road Infrastructure and Road Infrastructure Construction Output Growth by Region

Figure 6: Efficiency of Train Services and Railway Infrastructure Construction Growth by Region

Figure 7: Reliability of Water and Water Infrastructure Construction Output Growth by Region

Figure 8: Electric Power Losses (% of output) and Power Infrastructure Construction Output Growth by Region

Figure 9: All Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 10:All Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 11: All Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 12: Road Infrastructure Pipeline, Road Length by Completion Year (km)

Figure 13: Road Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 14: Road Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 15: Road Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 16: Railway Infrastructure Pipeline, Rail Length by Completion Year (km)

Figure 17: Railway Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 18: Railway Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 19: Railway Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 20: Electricity and Power Infrastructure Pipeline, Additions to Capacity by Completion Year (MW)

Figure 21: Electricity and Power Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 22: Electricity and Power Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 23: Electricity and Power Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 24: Water and Sewage Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 25: Water and Sewage Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 26: Water and Sewage Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 27: Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 28: Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 29: Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 30: Airport Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Stage (US$ million)

Figure 31: Airport Infrastructure Projects Pipeline by Funding (US$ million)

Figure 32: Airport Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, Projected Annual Spending by Stage (US$ million)



