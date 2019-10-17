Rewarding LA Launches The Beauty Foodie Club Celebrating Women Every Month

We're Rewarding 25 Memberships to Join The Club Celebrating Women Every Month

Women participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund cause teach kids positive values in LA; and earn club membership to specially curated invite only parties.

Join The Club Celebrating Women Every Month” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund cause 'Teach Kids Values;' and rewarding referrals with exclusive memberships to The Beauty Foodie Club (Launching in Spring 2020, and inviting 25 members to join).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Now women can use their social network to change kids' lives for good...and enjoy invite only Parties Celebrating Women at L.A.'s Best Restaurants...and Beauty Shops."How to Join The Beauty Foodie ClubIntroduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.When a successful placement is made (someone gets hire), Recruiting for Good shares its finder's fee to;1) Donate $1,000 to your favorite church/temple, nonprofit, or school in L.A. teaching kids positive values.2) Reward a (Dining Experience or Specialty Food Shopping Perk Listed on www.RewardingLA.com ).3) Reward Exclusive One Year Membership to The Beauty Foodie Club.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join The Club Celebrating Women Every Month; and you can invite your favorite plus one to our specially curated Beauty Foodie Signature Parties...Like...'Fun Manis & Chocolate Strawberries.'"AboutRecruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes like www.TechKidsValues.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund cause Teach Kids Values. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards for Body, Mind, and Soul to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



