INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in SONM, UBER, and COF of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of SONM, UBER, and COF. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 6, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors: Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device's Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T's carrier network configuration; (3) that the Company's XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 3, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) at the time of the Offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for drivers and customer’s rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company’s sales and marketing expenses to swell; (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company’s central growth opportunities; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Ubers business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/02/2018 - 07/29/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 2, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

