Scientology Information Center Hits New Milestone, Over 47,000 Visitors Getting Answers to Questions About Scientology 

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scientology Information Center announced that as of October 3rd it has now reached 47,247 visitors coming through its doors to learn about Scientology and its world-wide scope. Guests have visited from over 40 countries including nations as far as Norway and Saudi Arabia. The Center is located in downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. All are welcome.



“It’s no surprise the strong interest there is in Scientology, especially in the Tampa Bay area,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center’s manager. “Scientology is talked about everywhere. It’s in the news, it’s on the internet - but people don’t really know what it is.” Their questions can be correctly answered at the Scientology Information Center.

As just one example, a young woman who visited while vacationing with family in Clearwater, wanted to learn what Scientology is due to its large presence in Clearwater. During her visit at the Center she watched a brief video, Scientology a Decade on the Rise covering the last 10 years of Scientology’s history and expansion. She then said, “I really didn’t know anything about Scientology’s progress around the world. I’m glad I watched that!”

The Scientology Information Center opened on July 11, 2015 located in the historic Clearwater Building, once the site of one of Clearwater’s oldest banks. The Information Center now provides a wealth of knowledge, on every aspect of Scientology. With over 400 videos, informational panels and 16 biographical books about the life and legacy of Scientology’s founder,

Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. Also, since March 2018, the Center houses the brand new Scientology TV Network which is also available on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.

“The purpose of the center is pretty simple. It’s not here to preach or convince people. It’s simply here to show the community what is Scientology, said Skjelset. “The first principle of Scientology, in the words of its founder, L. Ron Hubbard is, ‘Nothing in Scientology is true for you unless you have observed it and it is true according to your observation.’”

The Center also provides talks for college religious studies classes on field trips as part of their research into “new and emerging religions.” It also hosts cultural music events providing a platform for new talent to gain exposure and helping to foster community involvement.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.

Scientology Information Center, downtown Clearwater Besides visitors requesting information about Scientology, the Scientology Information Center is also a beautiful venue for theatre arts enjoyed by the community.



