MindManager Recognized by TrustRadius as a 2019 Top Rated Product

Thanks to positive feedback from customers, MindManager is now a two-time TrustRadius Top Rated Award Winner, honored in 2019 in the Diagramming category and in 2018 for Project Management.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, MindManager® has earned a Top Rated Award from TrustRadius , thanks to more than 190 vetted ratings and reviews boasting an average score of 9.1.



“We’re thrilled TrustRadius has once again recognized MindManager as a Top Rated product -- last year in the project management category and this year in diagramming software,” said Blair Young, Senior Director of Product, MindManager. “Our team has always believed that taking a user-centric approach is the best way to exceed our customers’ expectations. This award win is yet another proof point of the great response we’ve seen with our latest releases.”

“MindManager has won a Top Rated award for diagramming software based entirely on feedback from their customers,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers value MindManager’s Gantt chart capabilities, integration with project management tools, and powerful sorting and filtering features.”

This award win comes just weeks after the launch of the new MindManager 2020 for Windows . The latest addition to the MindManager product family provides individuals and teams a powerful way to visualize and take control of their projects, tasks, and data. Integrating directly with the applications and platforms businesses rely on, MindManager 2020 offers a new real-time collaboration add-on (available as a separate in-product purchase), improved resource management tools for simplified project planning, enhanced mapping and visualization tools, and new Excel integrations. MindManager helps organizations centralize their data to streamline processes and workflows.

To learn more about MindManager and to get started with a free, 30-day trial, visit MindManager.com/MyFreeTrial .

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have driven the industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, CorelDRAW, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

