The International Customer Management Institute Publishes Fourth Edition of Contact Center Management on Fast Forward

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, celebrates the latest edition of Brad Cleveland’s book Contact Center Management on Fast Forward. Cleveland, who is an Amazon.com best-selling author, penned the new edition to reflect current trends in contact center management while outlining new strategies for digital transformation, omnichannel management, virtual staffing, emerging technologies and customer experience roadmaps.



A must-read for contact center and customer service professionals, the book profiles Fortune 100 companies known for delivering customer service excellence – Netflix, TripAdvisor, USAA, State Farm, BMW and British Airlines to name a few – their approach in raising the strategic value of customer service, meeting customers where they want to be served and increasing employee satisfaction and retention.

Brad says in the book, “At the beating heart of every contact center are the human-to-human connections that are forged every day—tens of thousands of times over the course of months and years. Management methods, processes and technologies are enablers. But the essence of the contact center lies elsewhere-in one person conversing with and connecting with another.”

“Brad covers the multiple aspects and tenants of contact centers while infusing the insight gained from years of being a true collaborator and listener into what is the definitive treatise on building a successful end-to-end service delivery strategy,” said Todd Hixson, Capacity Manager at Hulu. “Whether you’re new to the customer service space or an industry veteran, the updates and knowledge cascaded in Contact Center Management on Fast Forward make this a ‘must have’ book for a plethora of contact center roles.”

Brad Cleveland is known globally as one of today’s foremost experts in customer strategy and management. He has worked across 45 U.S. states and in over 60 countries for clients as diverse as American Express, Apple, USAA, the University of California, and the federal governments of Australia, Canada and the United States. His books and articles have been translated into more than a dozen languages. Brad is a sought-after consultant and a popular speaker who presents with sparkle, insight, and humor. He is a co-founder and former president of ICMI and now serves as a Senior Advisor to the organization.

Brad will be a Keynote Speaker at ICMI’s Contact Center Connections taking place October 28th-30th in Chicago. To learn more about #ICMIconnections 2019 and to register for the event, visit www.icmi.com/contact-center-connections .

For more information on Contact Center Management on Fast Forward, visit https://www.icmi.com/fastforward .

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

