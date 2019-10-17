International Chefs Day to Bring Healthy Food and Smiles to Children at Clearwater’s Community Volunteer Center

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, October 22, in celebration of International Chefs’ Day, Chefs Zoltan Vajna and Barry Reid of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will deliver a no-cost workshop on “How Healthy Food Works” to local elementary school students at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center.



Children participating in the event will get to try exotic fruits from all over the world as prepared by the Chefs. The nutritional benefits of eating a particular type of fruit will be presented; from Lychee fruit to dragon fruit.

Since 2004 the World Association of Chefs’ Society, or Worldchefs for short, has used International Chef’s Day to celebrate the chef profession and pass on the knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs. In recent years Worldchefs has partnered with Nestle Professional to educate children the world over on the importance of eating healthy by hosting interactive workshops, such as the one upcoming at the CCV Center.

Worldchefs is an international network comprised of more than 100 chef associations which represent chefs of all skill levels and specialty.

“Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the Way to Happiness that ‘People who do not eat properly are not of much help to you or themselves. They tend to have a low energy level. … It doesn’t require strange diets to eat properly but it does require that one eats nourishing food regularly,’” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “We’re happy to host Worldchefs’ workshop that encourages young people to eat healthily.”

To schedule a workshop in your school please contact Chef Vanessa Marquis, Chairman of the Worldchefs’ International Chefs Day Committee, at internationalchefsday@worldchefs.org .

To find out more information about the CCV Center please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

Michael Soltero

(727) 316-5309

