Hippodrome Casino London and Galaxy Gaming Extend Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading casino operator The Hippodrome Casino London has today announced an extension to its current partnership with independent games provider Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ), after signing a new multi-year agreement with the company.



The integrated partnership will involve product and marketing support for all Galaxy Gaming proprietary table game titles and progressive systems at The Hippodrome Casino.

Galaxy Gaming is a leading independent table games provider, that designs, develops, and manufactures casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the global gaming industry.

Simon Thomas, Owner of The Hippodrome Casino London, said: “We are delighted to expand our agreement with Galaxy Gaming to bring innovative gaming experiences to our casino customers. Our players’ appetite for bonuses and variations of classic games is growing rapidly and we pride ourselves on offering the best casino games in the UK.”

Todd Cravens, CEO at Galaxy Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with The Hippodrome Casino London, ensuring more Hippodrome customers have the opportunity to play our table game offerings. Showcasing our table game products with an established casino like The Hippodrome Casino is a huge honour.”

About Hippodrome Casino London

The Hippodrome Casino sits on the corner of Leicester Square, in the heart of London’s entertainment district. Opened in 2012 it comprises three uniquely themed casino floors, seven bars, a two-tier smoking and gaming terrace, a dedicated Poker deck, a multi-award-winning steak restaurant, the Boozy Tea Room cocktail lounge and the record-breaking Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome’s 325-seat theatre. It is the busiest and most popular UK casino.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming ( galaxygaming.com ) develops, assembles and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner Games Marketing Ltd., Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com . Connect with Galaxy on Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

Contact:

Media: John Strickland (702) 938-1753

Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740



