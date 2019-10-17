Elderly Care Market: 2018 Global Type, Application, Trends, Demand Service, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Elderly Care Market: Technological Advancements and Innovations of Manufacturers Inhibiting Healthy Adoption of Elderly Care Services

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global elderly care market is growing at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.”

Some of the major players operating in market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Right at Home, LLC; BAYADA Home Health Care; LHC Group, Inc.; Amedisys; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; Compassus; ECON Healthcare Group; Encompass Health Corporation; Exceptional Living Centers; Genesis HealthCare; EXTENDICARE; Hanami Residencial; Interim HealthCare Inc.; Rosewood Care Group; ST LUKE’S ELDERCARE LTD.; Trinity Health and United Medicare Pte Ltd among others.

Global Elderly Care Market, By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Elderly Care Market is growing due to increasing patient pool, rising awareness of home care services the effect of these factors are mentioned below:

Increasing patient pool : Patient pools of elderly care services is rising significantly as the number of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses that are above the age of 60 are rising globally. This rising number of population has ensured that the demand for elderly care is on the rise, because of its effectiveness in ensuring a better life for the patient. The combined solutions provided under the broad umbrella term of elderly care helps the patient in living a more comfortable, safe life while also preventing their early demise to a certain extent



: Patient pools of elderly care services is rising significantly as the number of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses that are above the age of 60 are rising globally. This rising number of population has ensured that the demand for elderly care is on the rise, because of its effectiveness in ensuring a better life for the patient. The combined solutions provided under the broad umbrella term of elderly care helps the patient in living a more comfortable, safe life while also preventing their early demise to a certain extent Rising awareness of home care services: Another factor responsible for the growing nature of the market is the availability of these services in home-care settings, which is the preferred alternative of the patients because they can live out their lives in the comfort of their own homes. These services are not just designed for assisting healthcare providers in assisted living facilities, rather the focus of these services are to improve the lives of elderly population, whether they are at home or in assisted care. The awareness regarding the implementation of these services in a variety of scenarios is also improving the overall outlook of the market

Market Segmentation: Global Elderly Care Market

Product type

Service

Application

The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals.

The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care.

The global elderly care market is segmented in Application into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2018, heart diseases segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content: Global Elderly Care Market

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING PATIENT POOL FOR CHRONIC ILLNESS IN AGEING POPULATION

3.1.2 RISING AWARENESS OF HOME CARE SERVICES

3.1.3 INCREASING GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.4 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE COST-EFFECTIVE MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR AGEING POPULATION

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 LOW PENETRATION RATE FOR ELDERLY CARE PRODUCTS

3.2.2 HIGH COST OF ELDERLY CARE SERVICES

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 INCREASING MARKET TREND TOWARDS ELDERLY CARE SERVICES

3.3.2 TECHNOLOGY DRIVING THE MARKET PROVIDES OPP0RTUNITY TO UPCOMING PLAYERS

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLED PROFESSIONALS

3.4.2 GAP IN DEMAND AND SUPPLY

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 HOUSING AND ASSISTIVE DEVICES

6.3 PHARMACEUTICALS

7 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY SERVICES

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 HOMECARE

7.2.1 HEALTHCARE

7.2.1.1 MEDICAL CARE

7.2.1.2 PHYSIOTHERAPY SERVICES

7.2.1.3 TELEHEALTH

7.2.1.4 PALLIATIVE CARE

7.2.1.5 HOSPICE CARE

7.2.2 NON-MEDICAL CARE

7.2.2.1 PERSONAL CARE

7.2.2.2 REHABILITATION

7.2.2.3 OTHERS

7.3 INSTITUTIONAL CARE

7.3.1.1 HOSPITAL BASED

7.3.1.2 INDEPENDENT SENIOR LIVING

7.3.1.3 ASSISTED LIVING

7.3.1.4 NURSING HOME

7.4 ADULT DAY CARE

8 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 HEART DISEASES

8.3 RESPIRATORY

8.4 DIABETES

8.5 OSTEOPOROSIS

8.6 CANCER

8.7 NEUROLOGICAL

8.8 KIDNEY DISEASES

8.9 ARTHRITIS

8.10 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 OVERVIEW

10 ELDERLY CARE POPULATION SPLIT BY POINT OF CARE

11 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

