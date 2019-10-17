Worldwide Significant Drug Launches Report, 2019 | Detailed Information & Insights on Upadacitinib, Ultomiris, and More
The current report provides details about drug molecules that have been or will be launched in the market in 2019. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules. The report includes drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, currently available treatments for diseases that these drugs address, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, market scope of the drugs and company profiles of manufactures.
The report includes:
- Information on the top potential drug launches by pharma companies in 2019
- Knowledge about drug, mechanism of action, and briefing of clinical evidences
- Detailed information and insights on the drug Upadacitinib which is manufactured by AbbVie, Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) a humanized monoclonal antibody manufactured by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and many more
- Insights into regulatory approvals, market scope, and analysis of pipeline molecules
- Detailed profiles of the companies and competitors related to the industry
The pharmaceutical industry aims to decrease and eliminate diseases, as well as improve the quality of life of patients who are suffering from chronic diseases. To fulfill that aim, the industry develops medicines to treat new diseases or improve upon treatments for pre-existing diseases. Pharmaceutical research is the life-blood of major research-based drug makers worldwide.
The demand for novel therapeutics is increasing at an accelerated pace due to global health needs, aging and expanding populations, orphan diseases and unmet needs for many diseases. R&D facilitates the understanding of human physiology and disease mechanisms to develop new drugs or improve existing molecules.
Major pharmaceutical companies are focused on addressing the above needs, leading to the evolution of blockbuster molecules. Research and development is essential in all industries; when it comes to the biopharmaceutical research industry, R&D not only generates income for companies involved in the research, but it often saves or at least enhances patient's lives.
There has been a great deal of research and development in this industry by doctors and scientists worldwide. As a result, the development of novel therapeutic options for specialties like oncology, genetic diseases, hematological diseases and immunological diseases are increasing at a great pace.
Oncology holds the highest clinical development expenditure, followed by central nervous system, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and immunomodulator disease areas.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie Inc.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bluebird Bio Inc.
- Celgene Corp.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Novartis AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Significant Drug Launches
Chapter 3 Ultomiris (Ravulizumab)
- Overview of Ultomiris
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Pharmacokinetics
- Therapeutic Trials of Ultomiris on Safety and Efficacy
- Adverse Drug Reactions
- Disease Background
- Epidemiology of PNH
- Pathophysiology
- Symptoms of PNH
- Currently Available Treatment for PNH
- Pipeline Molecules for PNH
- Regulatory and Development Milestones of Ultomiris
- Market Scope for Ultomiris
- Current PNH Market
- Ultomiris Market
- Market Drivers
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement
- Ultomiris Exclusivity
- Company Profile
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Chapter 4 Rinvoq (Upadacitinib)
- Drug Overview
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Pharmacokinetics
- Therapeutic Trials of Upadacitinib on Safety and Efficacy
- Adverse Drug Reactions
- Disease Background
- Epidemiology
- Pathophysiology of RA
- Etiology
- Symptoms of RA
- Unmet Needs
- Current Available Treatment for RA
- Pipeline Molecules
- Regulatory Status of Upadacitinib
- Market Scope for Upadacitinib
- Current RA Market
- Market Drivers
- Upadacitinib Market
- Company Profile
- Abbvie Inc.
and information on many more drugs...
