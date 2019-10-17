Worldwide Significant Drug Launches Report, 2019 | Detailed Information & Insights on Upadacitinib, Ultomiris, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Significant Drug Launches in 2019: A Research Analysis and Insights on Pharmaceutical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current report provides details about drug molecules that have been or will be launched in the market in 2019. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules. The report includes drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, currently available treatments for diseases that these drugs address, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, market scope of the drugs and company profiles of manufactures.



The report includes:

Information on the top potential drug launches by pharma companies in 2019

Knowledge about drug, mechanism of action, and briefing of clinical evidences

Detailed information and insights on the drug Upadacitinib which is manufactured by AbbVie, Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) a humanized monoclonal antibody manufactured by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and many more

Insights into regulatory approvals, market scope, and analysis of pipeline molecules

Detailed profiles of the companies and competitors related to the industry

The pharmaceutical industry aims to decrease and eliminate diseases, as well as improve the quality of life of patients who are suffering from chronic diseases. To fulfill that aim, the industry develops medicines to treat new diseases or improve upon treatments for pre-existing diseases. Pharmaceutical research is the life-blood of major research-based drug makers worldwide.



The demand for novel therapeutics is increasing at an accelerated pace due to global health needs, aging and expanding populations, orphan diseases and unmet needs for many diseases. R&D facilitates the understanding of human physiology and disease mechanisms to develop new drugs or improve existing molecules.



Major pharmaceutical companies are focused on addressing the above needs, leading to the evolution of blockbuster molecules. Research and development is essential in all industries; when it comes to the biopharmaceutical research industry, R&D not only generates income for companies involved in the research, but it often saves or at least enhances patient's lives.



There has been a great deal of research and development in this industry by doctors and scientists worldwide. As a result, the development of novel therapeutic options for specialties like oncology, genetic diseases, hematological diseases and immunological diseases are increasing at a great pace.



Oncology holds the highest clinical development expenditure, followed by central nervous system, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and immunomodulator disease areas.



Companies Mentioned



Abbvie Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Significant Drug Launches



Chapter 3 Ultomiris (Ravulizumab)

Overview of Ultomiris

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Pharmacokinetics

Therapeutic Trials of Ultomiris on Safety and Efficacy

Adverse Drug Reactions

Disease Background

Epidemiology of PNH

Pathophysiology

Symptoms of PNH

Currently Available Treatment for PNH

Pipeline Molecules for PNH

Regulatory and Development Milestones of Ultomiris

Market Scope for Ultomiris

Current PNH Market

Ultomiris Market

Market Drivers

Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement

Ultomiris Exclusivity

Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chapter 4 Rinvoq (Upadacitinib)

Drug Overview

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Pharmacokinetics

Therapeutic Trials of Upadacitinib on Safety and Efficacy

Adverse Drug Reactions

Disease Background

Epidemiology

Pathophysiology of RA

Etiology

Symptoms of RA

Unmet Needs

Current Available Treatment for RA

Pipeline Molecules

Regulatory Status of Upadacitinib

Market Scope for Upadacitinib

Current RA Market

Market Drivers

Upadacitinib Market

Company Profile

Abbvie Inc.

and information on many more drugs...



