CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa Announces The Descartes Systems Group Inc. as CFA Institute’s 14th Annual Research Challenge Subject Company

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa announces that The Descartes Systems Group Inc., a Canadian multinational technology company specializing in logistics software, supply chain management software, and cloud-based services for logistics business, has been selected as the company to be researched and analyzed for in the local CFA Institute Research Challenge. Ontario university student teams taking part in the local competition will prepare equity research reports on this Canadian (TSX) and American (Nasdaq) listed company that will be reviewed and scored by financial industry professionals.

“We are pleased to take part again in this year’s CFA Institute Research Challenge. This competition is a bridge for us to connect local university students and investment practitioners in a meaningful way. The Society’s aim for this program is to provide future leaders of finance mentorship and guidance in analyzing a Canadian company in a real-time situation, giving student teams a unique opportunity to experience what it’s like when they enter the workforce.” said Sue Lemon, CEO, CFA Society Toronto.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge celebrates its 14th year anniversary this season. It is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly-traded company, and each team writes a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation.

Based on scores from the written reports, the top four scoring teams will move onto the local finals in Toronto on February 2020. Teams that progress to local, regional, and global finals must present and defend their analysis to a panel of industry professionals. Students learn from experienced industry experts and peers from the world’s top business schools. This year’s competitions culminate in New York City for the global final in April 2020.

