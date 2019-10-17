Costa Rica’s first-ever General Aviation Terminal set to open for busy 2019 holiday season

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and COSTA RICA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction of Costa Rica’s first-ever general aviation terminal, exclusively available to international private operations at Juan Santamaría International Airport (MROC/SJO) is ongoing but expected to be completed in time for the busy 2019 holiday season.



The new GAT, which will operate under the name GAT SJO General Aviation Terminal , is managed by GAT SJO, a consortium composed of Universal Aviation Costa Rica and local partners. The GAT will be part of the new domestic terminal at MROC, an infrastructure project which includes 15,260 square-feet. Some of the features and benefits of the GAT include:

Exclusive VIP experience for private operators

Onsite Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ)

Reduced ground time from plane to car

No co-mingling with commercial passengers

Roof-covered access both roadside and rampside

“Upon opening, GAT-SJO will provide a faster, better, and more secure experience for business aircraft operators,” said Adolfo Aragon, Senior Vice President, Latin America & Caribbean, Universal®. “The frustrating days of waiting in long lines mixed with commercial passengers, while being separated from your baggage are soon to be a thing of the past.”

Once GAT SJO General Aviation Terminal is officially open, upon deplaning, private passengers will be shuttled by their handling agents a short ride from the parking area to the GAT, which will have a dedicated area for CIQ. All private aviation ground handlers, as well as home-based operators (independent owners traveling international) at MROC, will be allowed to operate through GAT SJO General Aviation Terminal.

For more information on Universal Aviation Costa Rica, visit www.universalaviation.aero/costarica . For more information on GAT SJO General Aviation Terminal, visit https://www.gat-sjo.com .

