Restaurants Canada’s RC Show receives Canada’s first UFI international trade show accreditation

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada’s RC Show, Canada’s largest foodservice and hospitality trade show, has received Canada’s first accreditation as an international event accredited by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. This official accreditation communicates globally that RC Show meets the highest standards for quality in exhibitions and trade shows.

“We’re happy to recognise RC Show as a UFI Approved International Event,” stated Kai Hattendorf, UFI CEO/Managing Director. “The certification confirms that Restaurants Canada fulfils the relevant criteria international buyers and sellers are looking for at an exhibition — most importantly that the key metrics of the show have been audited and confirmed independently.”

An in-depth external audit is necessary to become an internationally recognised event. BPA Worldwide was selected to audit key aspects of the show. “By choosing to become audited by an independent third party, the RC Show is providing exhibitors, sponsors and other stakeholders full transparency of domestic and international counts for exhibitors and visitors to a global standard,” said BPA Worldwide’s Vice President, Tim Peel.

With Restaurants Canada celebrating its 75th anniversary, it is an exciting stage for the RC Show and the organization. “With this globally recognized designation we are opening the doors for countries from around the globe to connect and do business with Canada’s foodservice and hospitality industry,” commented Shanna Munro, President & CEO of Restaurants Canada. “This allows us to put Canada on the map and by doing so we can bring international products to Canada that can help operators grow their businesses.”

With its new designation, Restaurants Canada is excited to announce registration is now open for RC Show 2020, which is scheduled to take place March 1-3, 2020, in downtown Toronto. Visit rcshow.com for more information.

-30-

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

About RC Show

The largest foodservice and hospitality event in Canada RC Show will bring the industry together to shop,taste, learn, connect and do business. Attendees will find three days of inspiring talks, demos, workshops and competitions, on- and off- site networking and dinner events and 250,000 square feet andeight pavilions of product innovation.



Bria Weaver Restaurants Canada 647-686-4568 bweaver@restaurantscanada.org



