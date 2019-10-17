Metering Pumps Market To Reach USD 7.40 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Metering Pumps Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Metering Pumps industry Trends – The rising demand from the Asia Pacific region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand from marine, machinery, and automotive industries are contributing to the growth of the market.

The global metering pumps market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from end use industries, coupled with the rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies governs the growth of the market. The surging demand for environment friendly waste-water treatment procedures will also contribute to the increasing demand for metering pumps in the coming years. The most common applications of metering pumps include water treatment, chemical, food processing, and other industries where well-defined flow rate is essential, when tasks such as the chemical treatment of water in boilers for use in cooling towers, or while working potable water. Other applications include operations such as for the blending of liquids in food processing plants, and to reduce frictional losses when moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines, and many others.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2076

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the pump drives, the solenoid-driven pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018. Solenoid pumps are usually used in water treatment and chemical processing plants. Solenoid pumps are the simplest type of pumps because they have very few moving parts, due to which the drive is virtually wear-free. The pump requires no lubricated bearings or shafts; thus, lowering the maintenance and repair costs. They also provide outstanding continuous running characteristics.

Among the product type, the diaphragm metering pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~45% in the year 2018. Diaphragm pumps are one of the most versatile pumps. They have the ability to handle a wide range of viscosity, including caustic and abrasive. Since they operate on air, they are intrinsically safe and considered as explosion-proof when grounded properly and following local code. The pumps need no complicated controls, fittings, or motors to install and operate. Moreover, these require less maintenance and are relatively inexpensive.

The peristaltic pumps are forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Peristaltic pumps limit the media to tubing to avoid contamination of the pump and fluid. Thus, the contamination-free properties of these pumps makes it particularly suitable for use in high purity applications, including the transfer or dosing of additives and chemicals in food, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor applications.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market is the increase in infrastructural and industrial development. China, India, Japan, and other Asian countries are experiencing robust investments in infrastructure, which is expected to aid in increasing industrial output. The improving economic conditions in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to provide further opportunities for pump manufacturers, owing to the growing construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries in the coming years.

Key participants include Flowrox, Graco Inc., Dover Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Grundfos, Lewa, Injection Technical Control Incorporation, Milton Roy, Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Prominent, Seko S.P.A, Seepex GmbH, Verder Group, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, and Wanner Engineering, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metering-pumps-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metering Pumps market on the basis of Pump Drive, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Pump Drive Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps

Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

Pneumatic Metering Pumps

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diaphragm Metering Pumps Mechanically Deflected Diaphragm Hydraulically Deflected Diaphragm

Plunger Metering Pumps

Peristaltic Pumps

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2076

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Machinery and Machinery Parts category by Reports And Data

Dock Levelers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dock-levelers-market

Rotary Seals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rotary-seals-market

Industrial Fasteners Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-fasteners-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.