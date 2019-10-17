Middle Eastern Diesel Genset Market Outlook to 2025 - 5-75 kVA Rating Diesel Gensets are Expected to Dominate the Market in Terms of Volume

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): By KVA Ratings, By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation & Infrastructure), By Countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Kuwait, Iran & Rest Of Middle East) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle Eastern Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report thoroughly covers market by kVA rating, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Strengthening construction sector, rising telecom industry as well as increasing investment in establishment of new hospitals would drive the growth of diesel gensets in the Middle East region over the coming years. Additionally, increasing number of chemical and power sector projects in the country, National Development Plans and economic diversification would further increase the demand for diesel gensets over the upcoming six years.

5-75 KVA rating diesel gensets are expected to dominate the market in terms of volume due to increasing demand from construction, retail & logistic, telecom and residential sectors. Moreover, 75.1-375 kVA rating diesel genset would also experience healthy growth in the coming years owing to rising construction activities in the country and increasing government spending on transportation infrastructure in the region.



Amongst all the applications, the commercial segment dominated the market in the terms of revenues and volume. The segment is further anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years owing to increasing development of non-residential commercial buildings including workshops, office spaces, hotels and tourist spots and other government buildings.



