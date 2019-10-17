THX and EVOO Announce New Lineups of Ultra Slim, Convertible 2-in-1s, and Gaming Laptops

Intel-powered EVOO devices feature THX® Spatial Audio technology and Tuned by THX™ displays

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, today announced new lineups of powerful, attractive, cost effective EVOO devices designed for those with mobile lifestyles, and for gamers. The new EVOO Gaming laptops, expected to be available in November on Walmart.com, will feature THX Spatial Audio technology for immersive audio that enhances audio localization from headphones and from the device’s built-in speakers, as well as displays that have been Tuned by THX to provide vibrant colors and crisp visual contrast, vastly improving both the audio and video playback. In addition, five new EVOO lifestyle devices for people with mobile lifestyles, including ultra slim laptops and 2-in-1 convertible laptop-tablets, feature Tuned by THX displays that enhance the TV, movie viewing and streaming experience, and are available now on Walmart.com.

“We are pleased to help bring to market these exceptional new EVOO devices. With the EVOO Gaming laptops, gamers experience spherical multidimensional audio, putting them at the center of the action in video games, movies, streaming video, and music,” said Jason Fiber, senior vice president and general manager, mobile products, THX Ltd. ”Adding to this, our THX engineers worked diligently to calibrate the displays so the devices will offer a quality viewing experience with brighter, clearer colors and vibrant, focused contrast.”

EVOO Gaming Laptops - THX Spatial Audio and Tuned by THX: EVOO, a private-label electronics brand sold on Walmart.com, today announced three new Intel-powered EVOO Gaming laptops optimized for dedicated and new gamers. The EVOO gamer will have the option of enjoying THX stereo as well as THX Spatial Audio to experience three-dimensional audio immersion. This means the player may become fully immersed in an authentic game experience that transports them into the computer game environment with true-to-life acoustics that allows them to accurately locate enemies, avoid dangers, and detect threats with the precision and pin-point accuracy of advanced audio positioning. THX Spatial Audio may also help reduce ear and brain fatigue by moving sounds perceptibly farther away from the player in order to encourage mental sharpness enabling longer playtime. Recognizing that great content needs exceptional graphics, the EVOO Gaming laptops also feature displays Tuned by THX, resulting in a compelling and accurate viewing experience. THX engineers spend countless hours testing, tuning and adjusting a myriad of display parameters in order to provide exceptional, crisp display color and images for the best possible video experience from the time it is taken out of the box.



These three performance-series EVOO Gaming laptops, expected to be available in early November, include:

a 17.3-inch full HD screen with an Intel i7 9th gen processor, 16GB/1TB and Nvidia RTX 2060 ($1599 MSRP),

a 15.6-inch full HD screen Intel i7 9th gen processor, 16GB/512GB, and Nvidia GTX 1660ti ($1299 MSRP), and

a 15.6-inch full HD screen with an Intel i7 9th gen processor, 16GB/256GB, and Nvidia GTX 1650 ($1199 MSRP).

EVOO Lifestyle - Tuned by THX: Five new EVOO Lifestyle devices announced today include displays that have been Tuned by THX for a better viewing experience, perfect for watching TV shows, movies, and video streaming. Specifically, the EVOO Tuned by THX devices come with a custom viewing mode that mimics displays used by Hollywood and TV professionals.

These EVOO laptops are designed for the busy person on the go–great for home, travel, and work. They are available in multiple screen sizes, form factors, colors, and each is powered by an Intel processor. Prices range from $199.99 to $399.99, available now on Walmart.com, and include:

an 11.6-inch Ultra Slim laptop (Windows 10s 4GB/32GB),

a 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Elite Series laptop (Windows 10s 4GB/32GB),

two 11.6-inch 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen laptops, a standard and the Elite Series with Microsoft Office 365 and a touch screen (Windows 10s 4GB/32GB), and

an 11.6-inch 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen tablet (Windows 10s 4GB/32GB).

“We are thrilled to have THX and Intel, two bold, innovative, respected brands, as EVOO partners. Combined, we will enhance both the entertainment experience and computing performance of these new EVOO ultra-sleek slim lifestyle laptops and tablets, and new gaming laptops,” said Rodney Rad, from the EVOO product team. “EVOO is pleased to expand our offering of unparalleled quality at attainable price points across our product mix with these new consumer electronics devices.”

For further information about Tuned by THX and THX Spatial Audio integrated into EVOO products please visit www.thx.com/evoo. The EVOO Lifestyle devices are available now, and the EVOO Gaming laptops are expected to be available as soon as early November. To purchase EVOO products, please visit https://www.walmart.com/evoo.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”

THX and the THX logo are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. Microsoft, MS and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

