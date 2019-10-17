RS Components Extends Flat Rate Shipping Within the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Adds Maxim Integrated Products Inventory to Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- FT. WORTH, TEXAS, USA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its strategy to better serve engineering, design and procurement customers across North America, RS Components (RS), a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, is announcing two significant enhancements to its e-commerce platform.

Effective October 1, 2019, RS has extended flat-rate shipping for North American customers placing orders for delivery anywhere in the United States, Canada and Mexico for $9.99, with no minimum order quantity required. As part of its commitment to making it easier for customers to design and bring products to market, RS offers a single destination for engineers, designers and procurement teams to develop ideas and source components from verified global suppliers, with flat-rate shipping in North America providing an additional value-add.

In addition to the limited-time flat-rate shipping offer, RS has also added Maxim Integrated to its list of supplier partners, augmenting an already extensive roster of brands available to customers in North America. Beginning in October, Maxim’s technology, including high-performance analog and signal products for a wide range of applications, will be available via RS Americas at americas.rsdelivers.com.

“As part of shaping the convergence of electronics and mechanicals in the North American market, we are excited to add Maxim, a leader in advanced analog and mixed-signal chips across many applications, to our extensive list of suppliers,” said Cameron Ward, senior vice president of RS Components North America. “It is a partnership that further demonstrates our dedication to delivering the widest portfolio and the very best in service to customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico – and around the world.”

Find out how RS Components can help make your technology vision a reality by joining the more 850,000 members of our free online engineering & design community, DesignSpark, and by connecting with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we ship more than 50,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended March 31, 2019 reported revenue of £1.88 billion. Electrocomponents has seven operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA and Monition.

Fal Dieso RS Components Americas fal.dieso@rs-components.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.