Kimball Electronics Wins Indiana Large-Tier Manufacturer of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc., (Nasdaq: KE), (the “Company”), today announced being named the 2019 Indiana Large-Tier Manufacturer of the Year, at the Indiana Manufacturers Association’s (IMA) 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon, held on October 16, 2019, at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The award was given as a part of the IMA’s Manufacturing Excellence Awards, which recognized Indiana manufacturing companies and individuals, in various categories, for their positive achievements and contributions to the industry.



Kimball Electronics was selected from nominations received from the manufacturing community, and competed against other world-class manufacturers for the award.

Since its founding in 1961, Kimball Electronics, based in Jasper, Indiana, continues to grow as a multifaceted contract manufacturing solutions provider beginning with the core competency of producing durable goods electronics, serving a variety of industries on a global scale. Our unique touch is felt throughout daily life via the markets we serve: Automotive, Industrial, Medical, and Public Safety. What we do for our customers helps their products make lives safer for the consumer and can even save their lives, not only in Indiana, but throughout the world. We are proud to be recognized in our markets for our reputation for excellence and commitment to a high-performance culture, both of which add to the state of Indiana’s reputation for high-quality manufacturing. We heavily recruit our workforce from Indiana colleges and universities, both public and private. To date, we have approximately 6,300 employees globally, representing 9 countries. We employ almost 1,000 people in our Hoosier locations in Jasper and Indianapolis.

“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers. And this year we’ve added the Manufacturing Excellence Awards to focus and honor companies in specific areas of achievement,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. “We congratulate Kimball Electronics, Inc. for its outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana manufacturing a positive, driving force for the state.”

“We are ecstatic to receive this prestigious recognition by the IMA and the great manufacturing state of Indiana,” says Don Charron, Chairman and CEO, Kimball Electronics. “Though the award was based upon our being an ‘Indiana’ company, we know that without the efforts and accomplishments of our people throughout the world, this IMA award would have not been possible. It reflects one of our key Guiding Principles, ‘Our People Are The Company.’ This is also a great time to express our deep appreciation of our lasting relationship with the IMA. Kimball Electronics and the IMA make a good team, and together we hope we can do even more to grow Indiana’s reputation as one of the most important manufacturing states in the nation.”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.



To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com .

Lasting relationships. Global success.

About the Indiana Manufacturers Association

Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. Manufacturing is the driving force of Indiana’s economy, employing more people and contributing more to Indiana’s gross domestic product than any other industry. The Indiana Manufacturers Association, representing more than 1,100 companies, is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. The staff of the Indiana Manufacturers Association are recognized experts in areas including tax, environment, labor relations, human resources, energy, workforce development, and health care. To learn more about how membership can be a benefit for your company, visit www.imaweb.com.

CONTACT:

Mary Leah Siegel

Director of Marketing and Research

Telephone: 812-634-4000

E-mail: MaryLeah.Siegel@kimballelectronics.com



