Check Point Revamps Small and Medium Businesses Security to Protect from the Most Advanced Cyber Attacks

The new 1500 series security gateways offer the best industry catch rate with award winning threat prevention to serve the unique needs of small and medium businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced the release of the new 1500 series security gateways for SMBs. The two new SMB appliances set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation cyberattacks, and offer unrivalled ease of deployment and management.



According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 43% of all breach victims were small businesses, and 63% of attack attempts against SMBs were successful. The cost of disruption from cyber-attacks against SMBs can exceed $1M, according to a Ponemon Institute report, which can have a devastating effect on an organization.

The 1550 and 1590 gateways are powered by Check Point’s R80 release. R80 is the industry’s most advanced security management software, and includes multi-layered next-generation protection from both known threats and zero-day attacks using the award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection, plus antivirus, anti-bot, IPS, app control, URL filtering and identity awareness.

The new 1500 series empowers Small and Midsize businesses with Enterprise Grade Security:

100% block score for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test

Up to 2 times more performance from previous generations. The 1550 Gateway offers 450Mbps of threat prevention performance, and the 1590 Gateway offers 660Mbps

The 1550 provides maximum firewall throughput of 2Gbps and the 1590 provides maximum firewall throughput of 4Gbps

The 1550 features six 1GbE ports and the 1590 features ten 1GbE ports both have Wi-Fi and integrated cellular modem architected for LTE and 5G

Check Point WatchTower mobile application, enables IT staff to monitor their networks and quickly mitigate security threats on the go from their mobile device

Out-of-the-box zero-touch provisioning allows for under 1-minute setup

IoT devices discovery and recognition for accurate security policy definition.

"Small businesses play a critical role in economic growth and innovation across the globe, but often lack the resources to fully protect themselves against today’s advanced cyber-threats,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Now, small and midsize businesses can enjoy truly enterprise-grade security with industry-leading threat prevention capabilities, coupled with easy and intuitive management.”

For full product specifications, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/products/small-business-security/

Availability

The 1550 and 1590 Gateways are available now from our global network of partners.

Effective May 30th, 2020, Check Point will cease to sale the following security gateway models: 730, 750, 770, 790, 1430, 1450, 1470 and 1490 wired and wireless (excluding VDSL).

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

