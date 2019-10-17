Remediant Named 2020 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

Remediant Supports Comprehensive Report to Democratize Cybersecurity Expertise

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc ., a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced its selection as a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber in this year’s 2020 Security Annual.



The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The analysis covers over 2,000 cybersecurity vendors and narrows down to roughy 200 vendors to create the report which offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty different aspects of the cyber security ecosystem.

“We’re excited to be a part of the work TAG Cyber is doing,” said Tim Keeler, Founder and CEO of Remediant. “Democratizing expert cyber security analysis is an important vocation, that we knew we wanted to rally behind. We’re happy to be able to offer critical security information to the masses.”

Remediant is part of an industry collective of top visionaries who support the democratization of cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

“The Remediant team benefits from the great leadership of their founders, Tim Keeler and Paul Lanzi,” said Amoroso. “Their work in evolving Privileged Access Management with the SecureONE solution is exciting to witness.”

Remediant is featured on pages 161-164 in a section entitled, “Just in Time Security for Privileged Security” where Keeler discusses the benefits of Remediant’s SecureONE PAM platform.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

