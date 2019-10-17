Livongo Expands Partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Livongo for Diabetes Program Now Available to all Fully Insured Clients

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) to offer the Livongo for Diabetes program to all Blue KC fully insured clients. In addition, Livongo is now available to eligible Blue KC Administrative Services Only (ASO) clients. To date, Blue KC clients using Livongo demonstrated a combined +75 NPS score and a significant decrease in eHbA1c. Blue KC is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri, the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, and provides health coverage services to more than one million members.



“We are very excited to expand our partnership with Blue KC to offer their fully insured population a solution that makes it easier to stay healthy,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. “Blue KC was an early Livongo adopter and we see this expansion as a strong vote of confidence. As we continue to deliver measurable results, we are able to expand our business both within current clients and to entirely new organizations that are eager for a different and better chronic condition management solution. Partnerships with innovative health plans like Blue KC, and their decision to expand use of the Livongo platform to both fully insured and in their ASO offering, demonstrates the confidence they have in Livongo, something we very much value.”

More than 720 organizations, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 500 self-insured employers, health systems, health plans, and the two leading pharmacy benefit managers, have implemented Livongo solutions.

“As the chronic condition epidemic in the United States continues to progress, it is paramount that healthcare organizations find solutions that address these conditions and the related costs,” said Raelene Knolla, D.O., Department Vice President and Senior Medical Director for Blue KC. “Through a combination of technology, data science, and coaching, Livongo has proven its effectiveness in delivering a great experience that bends the cost curve for organizations who provide health coverage services. We are excited for our continued work together and for the prospects of improved outcomes and cost savings for our Clients and Members.”

The Livongo for Diabetes program provides Members with a connected blood glucose meter, unlimited test strips, personalized coaching, and real-time insights and Health Nudges that drive behavior change. The program improves Member satisfaction1 while driving measurable clinical outcomes2, and cost savings3.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

