Solos Endoscopy, Inc. Appoints Distributor to Expand Their MammoView Sales Into India

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, CT, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTCPK: SNDY) is pleased to announce it has begun shipping products to its newly appointed India distributor, Shreyaas Healthcare. This is a follow up to the successful introduction, by Shreyaas Healthcare, of Solos’ MammoView ductoscopy products at the 8th Annual Conference of Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSICON),



“We could not have hoped for a better partnership in India, than the one we have with Shreyaas Healthcare. With their assistance, we expect to build a strong relationship with the breast physicians who are actively fighting the battle against breast cancer in India. Our growth opportunity within this market is tremendous,” stated Joe Gassman, International Sales Consultant for Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy Inc. has long provided quality healthcare instruments to hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com ). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

