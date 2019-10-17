Woodbridge International Closes Sale of JMC Tool & Machine Co. to B-Square Precision, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, JMC Tool & Machine Co. by B-Square Precision.

JMC Tool & Machine, headquartered in Sanford, North Carolina, produces precision components and assemblies for a variety of end-products including medical equipment and diagnostic services, and filtration and fire suppression systems for industries including aerospace, firearm components, fiber optic tools and more.

“The decision to join with the B-Square Precision Group was driven by a desire to continue expanding opportunities for customers and associates,” said Howard Nystrom, one of the three founders of JMC.

B-Square Precision is a privately held company investing in top- quality, high-precision manufacturing businesses. The founders of B-Square are Mark Beck and Tony Butler who are both based in North Carolina.

