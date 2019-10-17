Philips extends AI capabilities for high acuity virtual care venues with launch of Sentry Score

/EIN News/ -- October 17, 2019

Proprietary predictive algorithm enhances Centralized Virtual Clinical Operations to provide decision support and intervention for ICU patients

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of Sentry Score, the newest addition to the suite of Clinical Performance Applications in the Philips eCareManager enterprise telehealth software platform. Sentry Score is a predictive algorithm for the adult intensive care unit (ICU) that shows a patient’s probability of receiving an intervention within 60 minutes [1]. Sentry Score patient risk predictions are continuously updated as new vital sign data are received, providing deeper insights into the patient’s trajectory, which can provide the opportunity for earlier intervention.

In acute care settings, communication continues to be a problem due to the influx of patients, data, device alarms and handoffs between clinicians. In fact, communication breakdown is a major contributing factor in nearly 70% of adverse medical events, with 75% of adverse events leading to patient death [2]. With patient safety being a top concern for health systems worldwide, providers are looking to improve clinician communication through clinical decision support and predictive solutions that can positively affect workflows and patient outcomes.

“With so many hands involved in the delivery of patient care, it can be incredibly challenging for clinicians to provide proactive care and spot patient deterioration before issues arise across various care settings,” said Carla Kriwet , Chief Business Leader of Connected Care at Royal Philips. “This specifically holds true in the ICU, where care teams are getting larger, patient acuity is rising, and communication is more difficult. Solutions with predictive algorithms like Sentry Score provide clinicians with a more comprehensive view of the patient’s status. This allows for timely intervention from clinicians on the floor, as well as tele-ICU clinicians to directly communicate with the bedside clinical team ahead of time, to ultimately intervene earlier.”

Philips patent-pending technology

Philips is among the top three companies in the world in terms of AI-related patent applications in healthcare. With its predictive capabilities, Sentry Score is the latest example, enhancing Philips’ eCareManager acute care telehealth platform by prioritizing active patient deterioration and providing the probability of a cardiopulmonary intervention over time. This proprietary algorithm was developed as a regression machine learning model using patterns of vital sign data from the Philips eICU Research Institute associated with clinical interventions. Sentry Score has been co-developed in collaboration with current Philips eICU Program care customers who are part of the largest Tele-Critical Care network of leading academic medical centers and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) across the US.

Adding Sentry Score to the Philips Suite of Acute Care performance applications builds upon currently available algorithms that target early deterioration detection, patient discharge readiness scoring, clinician workflow productivity and acuity-based population health prioritization. This addition further demonstrates Philips’ commitment to developing solutions with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence that aim to help health systems achieve the quadruple aim of value-based healthcare: an improved experience for patients and staff, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care. Through these risk scores, Philips’ comprehensive solutions, like eCareManager, provide clinicians in the tele-ICU with a more comprehensive view of the patient, allowing them to coordinate assessments and recommended actions with the bedside care team in an efficient, less disruptive way.

Philips eCareManager, including Sentry Score, is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Japan, Australia and the Middle East. The solution is also being deployed across U.S.-based IDNs, showing momentum and adoption of the benefits this telehealth solution delivers. Additional information on Philips’ telehealth solutions is available here .

[1] Sentry Score Development and Validation Among Patients Under Intensive Care

[2] https://www.americannursetoday.com/issues-up-close-22/

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Mobile: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail : Kathy.OReilly@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.