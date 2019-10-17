Tahini Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Tahini Market 2019 Global Analysis By Types, Applications And Players Status And Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahini Industry

Description

Tahini, a Middle Eastern contribution to the world of food, is a delicious calcium-rich dip or paste made of Sesame seeds. It is a part of ethnic Mediterranean cuisine from Greece, North Africa, and Turk. Tahini is rich in fibers, Calcium, Vitamin B1, Phosphorus, Magnesium and is the main ingredient in many ethnic dishes like Baba Ghanoui, Hummus, Falafel Pitas, and as a base for many sauces and spreads, halva and other sweets. There are many other interesting uses too like, salad dressings, topping for meat and vegetables, breakfast foods, sports drinks like milkshakes to name a few. There are many available forms of Tahini worldwide, mostly Tahini based sauces.

The main ingredient of Tahini is Sesame seeds and depending on the way the seed is used there are two varieties of Tahini – Hulled and Unhulled. Tahini is basically lightly roasted, stone-ground, blended and bottled. Some companies also machine grind it, however, stone-ground one is tastier variety. The production price of Tahini highly depends on Sesame seed production and its market price. The United States depends on the import of Sesame seeds from other countries as the native production is low.

The market research report by the publishers QYResearch Group studied the Global Tahini Market for the forecast period 2019-2025. Middle East countries are the natural market leaders in consumption in this segment. However, production-wise there are no market dominators as there are many Tahini manufacturers across the world. The market for Tahini as a producer and consumer both has been found to be spread across countries in North America, Europe, China North Africa, the Middle East, and Japan.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3728924-global-tahini-market-research-report-2019

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report: Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills, Joyva



Market Segmentation

There are two ways the Tahini market can be split for the purpose of market study. One by type and the other by applications.

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini: Tahini made of sesame seeds with its kernels or outer layer removed. This is the creamier version with around 10 milligrams of calcium per spoon serving and fiber of 6.2g/100mg. Unhulled Tahini: This is the Tahini with shell and kept whole. It has a slightly bitter flavor profile, though a better calcium content at 860 mg/100 mg and fiber at 16 gm/100mg.

Segment by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Other

Market Analysis

This market research report has analyzed the global level, regional level, and company level information for Tahini volume and value and market size, to form a global view. Historical data of main market players have been studied to understand winning management strategies and failures and to track prospects. Production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer are other company level studies included in this report. The Middle East and Africa are the two regions maximum competitor activities are reported from. Below regions are the main markets across the world:

North America

Europe

China

Middle East

North Africa and

Japan

Important Facts

According to the FDA, children under five and elders are more likely to suffer from acute salmonellosis. There’s fear among people, however, the FDA also said the current salmonella-related issues are not related to a previous one in which many products were recalled.

Continued...

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3728924-global-tahini-market-research-report-2019



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.