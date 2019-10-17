Increasing population, and growing adoption of connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure is expected to drive the overall growth of transportation analytics market. The transportation analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 10.

3 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period. The transportation analytics market is driven by various factors, such as connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure. However, recovering ROI from legacy systems hinders the growth of the market.



Ship monitoring under the waterways mode segment is expected to grow at highest market size during forecast period

The transportation analytics market, based on mode, has been segmented into roadways, railways, airways and waterways.The growth of ship monitoring under the waterways mode is having the highest market size for the forecast period.



This is due to the cost optimization factor which is majorly driving ship monitoring system and to improve decisions based on the real-time ships position information.



Europe is expected to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growth in investments and funding, and companies are attracting investments to develop transportation solutions and services for different applications in roadways, railways, airways and waterways.

The rapidly growing economies, such as Germany, UK, France, and Spain, are implementing transportation analytics driven by the strong compliance and regulatory landscape and increasing investments from government as well companies to address issues in the transportation sector and to improve the operational efficiency. The companies operating in Europe would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a huge impact on the business community.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the transportation analytics marketplace.

• By Company: Tier II - 15%, Tier II - 40%, and Tier III – 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 26%, Europe - 32%, APAC - 32%, MEA - 10%,



The report includes the study of the key players offering transportation analytics solutions and services.The major transportation analytics vendors include IBM (US), Siemens(Germany), Cubic (US), Cellint (Israel), Alteryx (US), Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria), INRIX (US), Indra Sistema (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom (Netherland), Iteris (US), Conduent (US), Hitachi (France), Thales (France), OmniTracs (US), Techvantage (US), CARTO (US), Syntelic (US), SmartDrive Systems (US), Envista (US).



The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the transportation analytics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



