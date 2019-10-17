The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.6%

Rising prevalence of diabetes, coupled with increasing geriatric population base across the globe, is the major factor augmenting the growth of this market. Preference for pain management devices over oral drugs and surgical interventions is also likely to be a high impact rendering driver for the market over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785371/?utm_source=GNW





The global market is expected to witness strong growth as a result of various technological advancements in this field. These advancements include the advent of products such as electrode-based wearable automatic transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, which provide peripheral pain management in a 60-minute run cycle.



Neurostimulation devices are more efficient than traditional methods as they show a sustained reduction in pain.Additionally, traditional therapy involves intake of medicines that could result in many adverse effects.



Such equipment is widely used to manage neuropathic pain as spinal cord stimulators yield the best results. Moreover, these devices offer a customized level of stimulation depending on the activities undertaken by the patient in a day.



North America was the largest regional market in 2018 and held around half of the global revenue owing to the increased number of people affiliated with pain and thereby requiring management devices. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast years on account of presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of advanced equipment by healthcare professionals and patients over conventional treatment therapies.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• By product, neurostimulation led the global market in 2018, accounting for a revenue share of more than 60.0%. These devices have higher preference over traditional technologies due to their higher efficiency in terms of providing relief for a longer duration

• The radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Rising usage of these devices to cure cancer is the major factor driving their adoption. Long-term relief from cancer pain is also a high impact rendering driver for this segment

• Key companies in the global pain management devices market include B Braun Melsungen AG.; Baxter International, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Codman and Shurtleff; DJO Global LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; Smiths Medical; Stryker Corp.; and St. Jude Medica.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.