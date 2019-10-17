Gas Sensor, Detector and Analyzer Market is expected to reach USD 4,523.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. (2019

2024). The market has become an integral part of several industries in recent years. This is majorly due to its effective contribution in preventing disasters related to gas leakages and explosions.

Hence, the demand for gas analyzers, sensors, and detectors is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period.



- The proliferation of handheld devices has led to developments in the field of gas sensors, detector, and analyzer, which has considerably widened the scope of application across multiple end-user segments.

- Stringent government regulations have made improvements in the efficiency of combustion within the vehicle to limit the emission of harmful pollutants. This has increased the adoption of gas sensors and detectors, thereby, gaining application in providing real-time feedback to emission management systems of the automobile.

- The costs of production for gas sensors and detectors have been steadily rising due to recent technological changes. While the market incumbents have been able to adapt to these changes, new entrants and mid-range manufacturers face considerable challenges.



Gas analyzers, sensors, and detectors are safety devices used in the commercial, medical, industrial, and several other industries. These devices continuously analyze and monitor the concentration of gases in different end-user industries, and thus, provide life safety and help avoid fire breakouts.



Oil & Gas Industry to have the Highest Adoption Rate for Gas Analyzers



- According to the BP 2019 report on energy consumption, the total oil reserves across the world has increased to 1,730 million barrels in 2018, which grew by 2 million barrels from the previous year, highest growth being in the Middle East.

- In the oil and gas industry, protecting a pressurized pipeline from corrosion and leaks and minimizing the downtime are few of the crucial responsibilities in the industry. According to the NACE (National Association for Corrosion Engineers), the oil and gas industry suffers the cost of over USD 1.6 billion per year due to corrosion alone.

- The presence of oxygen in the gas sample determines that there is a leak in the pressurized pipeline system. The continuous and undetected leak may worsen the situation while impacting on operational flow efficiency of the pipeline. Moreover, the presence of gases, such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and carbon dioxide (CO2), in the pipeline system reacting with oxygen can combine and form a corrosive and destructive mixture that can deteriorate pipeline wall inside out.

- Mitigating such expensive costs is one of the drivers for adopting gas analyzer for preventive actions in the industry. Gas analyzer helps in monitoring leaks for extending the life of pipeline systems by detecting the presence of such gases effectively.

- Additionally, there are many ongoing and upcoming projects in the industry, with huge investments toward expanding production. For instance, the upcoming project, Power of Siberia Pipeline, in Russia involves the construction of a 3,968 KM gas pipeline from Sakha to the Pacific Port of Vladivostok, with an estimated capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. It will cost over USD 17.5 billion. Such projects are expected to continue during the forecast period, which will fuel the demand for gas analyzers.



North America Market for Gas Analyzer Estimated to Grow Significantly

- Modern gas analysis is becoming more crucial in the context of energy generation and consumption. According to the 2019 report on energy consumption by BP, North America is one of the largest producers of energy, including, coal, renewable energy, and electricity, and the region accounts for 10.2%, 9.6%, and 20.5%, respectively, of the global production.

- The United States is also focusing on increasing its energy generation capacity, and the American government is investing for such projects. For instance, in July 2019, US DOE (Department of Energy) announced the funding of USD 16 million for 14 tribal energy infrastructure deployment projects. They also announced their plan to develop an environmental impact statement (EIS) to study the impacts of building a versatile nuclear test reactor in the United States.

- A company in the Western United States provides industrial gas turbines for both onshore and offshore electrical power generation. The company offers low-emissions products that adopt a gas analyzer to use in its continuous emissions monitoring (CEM) system that could accurately and continuously monitor and verify the CO and CO2 emissions from their turbine’s gas engines

- Moreover, the region consists of the major players, like Emerson Electric Company and Honeywell International, in the gas analyzer market. Also, these companies have a strong customer base and brand value across the world, which captures a significant share of the market. The growth in the region has been significant over the past recent years, and the trend is expected to continue similarly during the forecast period



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market is fragmented due to the presence of many players across the globe. Currently, some of the prominent companies are developing products across the detector, as well as the analyzer segment having application across clinical assaying, environmental emission control, explosive detection, agricultural storage, and shipping, along with workplace hazard monitoring.



- March 2019: Emerson Electric Co. introduced a new Rosemount CT4400 Continuous Gas Analyzer, which is the world’s first purpose-built Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) analyzer. It is designed to help plants reduce ownership costs and report emissions accurately in environmental monitoring applications measuring standard components, such as nitric oxide (NO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), and oxygen (O2).

- January 2019: Firago Engineering Inc. revealed its new digital TGS8101 IAQ sensor, which is an ultra-compact sensor for gas, relative humidity, and temperature, where the gas sensor consists of a metal oxide compound on a micro hot plate, assembled for high operating temperatures, which make it possible to detect VOCs and alcohol gas.



