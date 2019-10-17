Growth Opportunities for Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stocks, Forecast to 2025

The research study analyzes the growth opportunities for adhesives and sealants for rail rolling stock. This is a global deliverable segmented by regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.

Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics for adhesives and sealants across various rail types.



The study analyses adhesives and sealants under four rail types: High-speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit, and coach. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of adhesive and sealant product in the market place. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) at which adhesives and sealants are likely to grow across various rail types, adhesive and sealant chemistries, and region. The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. The market study also analyzes key market participants and competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the marketplace. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different adhesive and sealant chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market for adhesives and sealants and to evaluate future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.



The study also focuses on the Mega Trends affecting the rail adhesives and sealants market and the degree of impact.



The study is primarily segmented by rail type: High speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit and coach. The four rail types are further segmented by region, adhesive, and sealant. Adhesives are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, methyl methacrylates, and other smaller chemistries. The sealants are segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, silicone, polysulfides, and other chemistries.

