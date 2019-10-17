The ultrasonic cleaning market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%

during 2019–2024. The ultrasonic cleaning market is expected to grow from USD 1. 6 billion in 2019 to USD 2. 2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6. 5% during the forecast period. Improving efficiency and safety in cleaning operations of components and eco-friendly cleaning process with biodegradable waste discharge are the key factors driving the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning industry.

The ultrasonic cleaning market for 150–200 L tank capacity to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Ultrasonic cleaning products with a tank capacity of 150–200 L is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the product segment with 150–200 L tank capacity is attributed to the increasing demand for ultrasonic cleaning products for critical component cleaning that ensures the safety of the component while cleaning operations and provides efficiency through precision cleaning.



The medical & Healthcare vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

The medical & healthcare vertical held the largest share of the in 2018.Due to increasing demand for effective cleaning of surgical implants and instruments, thereby reducing chances of contamination, during a surgical procedure at a hospital facility.



Ultrasonic cleaning products are required in a healthcare facility, as surgical and medical implanting instruments require a rigorous and high level of sterilization.

One of the major advantages of ultrasonic cleaning in the medical & healthcare vertical is that its effectively clean medical implants, thereby reducing chances of contamination due to implant Ultrasonic cleaning is also deployed in the nascent stage of 3D-printed medical implants, for cleaning away the substrate thoroughly to manufacture a consistent and viable implant.



APAC to dominate the Ultrasonic cleaning market in 2018

APAC is expected to dominate the ultrasonic cleaning industry, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of ultrasonic cleaning products for quality assurance and precision cleaning of inaccessible areas of the components in the automotive and aerospace, medical & healthcare, food & beverage verticals is the key factor that has helped APAC in holding the leading position in the ultrasonic cleaning market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the ultrasonic cleaning market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 10%



OEMs add the maximum value in the ultrasonic cleaning ecosystem. Branson Ultrasonic Corporation (Branson Ultrasonic (US), Cleaning Technologies Group (CTG) (US), Telsonic AG Group (Telsonic) (Switerzland), Omegasonics (US), Kemet International Limited (Kemet International) (UK), Morantz Ultrasonics (US), Mettler Electronics Corp. (Mettler Electronics) (US), SharperTek (US), Blue Wave Ultrasonics (Blue Wave)(US), Crest Ultrasonics Corporation (Crest Ultrasonics) (US), GuangDong GT Ultrasonic Co.,Ltd (GT SONIC) (China), TierraTech (US), Anmasi Precision Cleaning (Anmasi) (Denmark), STERIS PLC (STERIS) (Ireland), Ultrawave (UK), Roop Telsonics Ultrasonix Ltd (Roop Telsonics) (India), Skymen Cleaning Equipment Shenzhen Co.,Ltd (Skymen Cleaning Equipment) (China), and L&R Manufacturing Company (L&R Ultrasonic) (US) are a few of the major companies dominating the ultrasonic cleaning market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global ultrasonic cleaning market based on the product, power output, capacity, vertical, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the ultrasonic cleaning industry and forecasts the same till 2024.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the ultrasonic cleaning market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

