Four-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis is Named Brain Armor® Memory Ambassador

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that one of the world’s leading memory experts Nelson Dellis has accepted a position as Brain Armor® Memory Ambassador. A competitive memory athlete, Dellis is a four-time USA Memory Champion and won the elite Grandmaster of Memory title. He is also a popular television guest and sought-after keynote speaker who educates audiences about how lifestyle, fitness and diet impact cognitive health.



“I have dedicated my life to teaching the world how to remember. Educating people about the best practices in brain training and nutrition is vital to accomplishing this mission, and working with Trident Brands will give me yet another platform for sharing my best strategies,” said Dellis. “Having used Brain Armor as part of my personal regimen for more than five years, I am eager to explain how it fits into my overall cognitive health strategy.”

“Nelson is very relatable. His ability to excite audiences about taking better care of their brains is what caught our attention. And, his personal story of how he transformed his memory from average to world class in a very short time is inspiring,” said Scott Chapman, President of Trident Brands Inc. “Nelson’s unparalleled expertise in memory training will make him an important member of our Brain Armor team.”

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information on Brain Armor®, please visit www.brain-armor.com

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly-traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website: www.TridentBrands.com

Contact:

Trident Brands Incorporated

info@tridentbrands.com



