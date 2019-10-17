Stéphane Marceau appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Thinking Capital

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinking Capital, Canada’s leading non-bank small business lender, today announced the appointment of Stéphane Marceau as President and Chief Executive Officer.



“I am excited to be joining the Thinking Capital team at this juncture in the company’s development,” said Marceau. “As the first and largest digital small business lender in Canada, Thinking Capital fundamentally changed the way small businesses access financing in this country. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and bring to bear advanced data-driven technologies to further empower our small business partners.”

Marceau brings to Thinking Capital more than 20 years of experience leading data and technology-centric businesses, including in executive roles with Bell Canada and Yellow Pages, and as a serial tech entrepreneur building AI-powered companies.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Stéphane Marceau to the Purpose family,” said Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Financial. “As Thinking Capital becomes increasingly data-driven and technology-enabled to optimize our customer experience, Stéphane is ideally suited to drive the business forward. I’m confident that under his leadership, Thinking Capital will continue to redefine the fintech landscape in Canada, with a clear focus on enabling small business entrepreneurs across the country.”

About Thinking Capital

Thinking Capital, founded in 2006, is a leader in the Canadian fintech industry and Canada’s largest non-bank lender to small businesses. Since inception, the company has enabled over 15,000 businesses to quickly, conveniently and securely access capital to grow. By combining industry expertise and technology, Thinking Capital enables business owners to qualify for financing in minutes and receive their funds in as little as 24 hours. The company has offices in Montreal and Toronto and is a subsidiary of Purpose Financial, a diversified financial services platform focused on addressing historically underserved segments of the market.

