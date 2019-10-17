Global Industrial Agitator Market Forecast to 2027 - Application Specific Custom Agitators in Food & Cosmetics Industries Driving Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Agitator Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Mounting Type; Mixing Type; End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial agitator market was valued at US$ 2.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.65 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Industrial agitator market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. A significant reduction in time and cost can be achieved in the production with the use of suitable agitators. Also, Positive economic growth outlook with rising industrialization worldwide and growing need for efficient agitation systems from industries, is thereby driving its adoption across the industries. Whereas, high installation and maintenance costs are some of the factors restraining the market growth.



Rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to fuel the future demand of portable/modular agitators and create new opportunities for the market during the forecasted period. However, high installation and maintenance costs is expected to hinder the growth of industrial agitator market in the coming years.



Manufacturers from several industries are now a day highly focused on achieving new growth mark. Chemical industry is major revenue contributor to this market with large number of mixing applications across the production and operation. The chemical industry has been an integral part of the global economic landscape for many centuries. Mining, oil & gas and mineral processing are other major industries contributing significant revenue to this market.



In the global industrial agitator market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a massive demand in oil & gas industry driven by industrialization and urbanization. High demand from the users has propelled the entire oil & gas industry towards growth and has resulted in more oil & gas projects.



On the other hand, China is the largest market for chemical in the world. Additionally, the country has a prominent impact on the growth rate of the global chemical industry. The growth rate of the overall chemical production in the emerging markets in the region are projected to be similar to China.



The industrial agitator market globally is segmented by end-use industry into the general industry, chemicals, mining, oil & gas, food & beverages, and cosmetics. Geographically, the industrial agitator market is divided into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global industrial agitator market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in industrial agitator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Industrial Agitator Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Industrial Agitator Market - By Mounting Type

1.3.3 Global Industrial Agitator Market - By Mixing Type

1.3.4 Global Industrial Agitator Market - By End-use Industry

1.3.5 Global Industrial Agitator Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Industrial Agitator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Industrial Agitator Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Industrial Agitator Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Industrial Agitator Market - Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Industrial Agitator Market - Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Industrial Agitator Market - South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Industrial Agitator Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Positive Economic Growth Outlook and Rising Industrialization Worldwide to Boost the Demand

5.1.2 Growing Need for Efficient Agitation Systems From Industries Driving the Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises are Expected to Fuel the Future Demand of Portable/Modular Agitators

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Application Specific Custom Agitators in Food and Cosmetics Industries Driving the Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Industrial Agitator Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking



7. Industrial Agitator Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Industrial Agitator Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Large Tank Agitator

7.4 Portable Agitator

7.5 Drum Agitator



8. Industrial Agitator Market Analysis - By Mounting Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Industrial Agitator Market Breakdown, By Mounting Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Top-Mounted

8.4 Bottom-Mounted

8.5 Side-Mounted



9. Industrial Agitators Market Analysis - By Mixing Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Industrial Agitator Market Breakdown, By Mixing Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Solid-Solid Mixture

9.4 Solid-Liquid Mixture

9.5 Liquid-Liquid Mixture

9.6 Liquid-Gas Mixture



10. Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-Use Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Industrial Agitator Market Breakdown, By End-Use Industry, 2018 & 2027

10.3 General Industry

10.4 Chemicals

10.5 Mining

10.6 Oil & Gas

10.7 Food and Beverages

10.8 Cosmetics



11. Global Industrial Agitator Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.3 Europe Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.4 APAC Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.6 South America Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Industrial Agitator Market - Company Profiles

13.1 Alfa Laval

13.2 Dynamix Agitators Inc.

13.3 EKATO Group

13.4 Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

13.5 Silverson Machines

13.6 SPX FLOW, Inc.

13.7 Statiflo Group

13.8 Suzler Ltd.

13.9 Tacmina Corporation

13.10 Xylem Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7znyz5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.