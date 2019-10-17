Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Set to be Worth $1.4+ Billion by 2027 - Key Market Insights & Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Wire and Cable Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Aircraft Type; Fit Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft wire & cable market accounted for US$ 738.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,412.8 Mn by 2027.



Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of aircraft wire & cable market players. The global aircraft wire & cable market is led by North America region owing to the presence of significant count of aircraft and component manufacturers.



North America has the largest fleet of commercial and defense aircrafts in the world. Boeing is the largest North American manufacturer of commercial & defense aircraft. Moreover, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics are some of the major defense aircraft suppliers operating in the region thus, presenting a tremendous opportunity for the aircraft wire & cable market players to look upon. Huge volumes of commercial and military fleets in operations in the domestic as well as international arena coupled with a high average passenger mile flown value in the region propel the requirements for aircraft components.



In the coming years, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for significant development and growth in passenger air transportation. In terms of population growth, Asia-Pacific slightly exceeds the worldwide average and it is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. In the long run, state regulation of the industry by authorized bodies, policy of the states of the region to determine the access of foreign airlines to national domestic air transportation market, and significant financial problems for a number of airlines are few of the factors influencing the development of the air transportation in this region. These factors are projected to impact the demand for aircraft wire and cables market in the region.



The global aircraft wire & cable market is segmented on basis of type, fit type, aircraft type, and application. Based on type, the aircraft wire & cable market is segmented into harness, wire, and cable. On the basis of fit type, the market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type into commercial and military. The market on the basis of application is classified into power transfer, data transfer, flight control system, avionics, and lighting. Geographically, the aircraft wire & cable market is analyzed by tracking the trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The market players operating in the aircraft wire & cable market are A.E. Petsche Company, AMETEK, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, PIC Wire & Cable, Radiall, Nexans SA, TE Connectivity, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Improvement in Industry's Order Backlog

5.1.2 Development of Innovative Aircraft Lighting Solutions, In-Flight Entertainment and Glass Cockpit Solutions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Global Economic Conditions Continue to Have Profound Negative Influence Over the Industry Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise of Lucrative Business Opportunities in Asia Pacific Region

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Scope for Light Weight and Durable Aircraft Wires & Cable

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Overview

6.2 Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/Market Share



7. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Cable

7.4 Wire

7.5 Harness



8. Global Aerospace Filters Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Aircraft Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Commercial Market

8.4 Military Market



9. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Fit Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Fit Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Line Fit Market

9.4 Retrofit Market



10. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Power Transfer

10.4 Data Transfer

10.5 Avionics

10.6 Lighting

10.7 Flight Control Systems



11. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Geographical Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.3 Europe Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.4 Asia Pacific Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.5 Middle East And Africa Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.6 South America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives

12.2 New Developments



13. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Company Profiles

13.1 A.E. Petsche Company

13.2 Ametek, Inc.

13.3 Amphenol Corporation

13.4 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

13.5 Collins Aerospace

13.6 Nexans S.A.

13.7 PIC Wire & Cable

13.8 Radiall S.A.

13.9 TE Connectivity

13.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



