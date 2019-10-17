Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Report 2019-2027 | Segmented by Modality, Method, Application, End-user, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Modality; Method; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is expected to reach US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027.



The market for high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, rising incidences of kidney stone and prostate diseases, rising preference for non-invasive procedures. In addition, growing hospital industry in developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer. An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family. Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling. The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient. They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.



Therapeutic ultrasound segment held a largest market share of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it increases the healing rates, tissue relaxation, and its heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown. Moreover, others segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 because lithotripsy, thrombolysis, immunomodulation, and among others medical procedures are increasing.



Global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is segmented by modality, method, application, and end user. On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Ultrasound, Hemostasis, Others. On the basis of method, the market is segmented into Non-Invasive and Minimal-Invasive. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Centers, and Diagnostic Centers. In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Cancer Organisation Soutien (CDS), National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), National Cancer Institute, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - By Modality

1.3.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - By Method

1.3.3 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - By End-user

1.3.5 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - By Geography



2. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer in World

5.1.2 Rising Incidences of Kidney Stone and Prostate Diseases

5.1.3 Increasing Preference for Non-invasive Procedures

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated with HIFU Therapy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Hospital Industry in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Ultrasound

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market, by Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players



7. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Modality

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Share, by Device Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Therapeutic Ultrasound

7.4 Hemostasis

7.5 Others



8. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Method

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Share, by Method, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Non-invasive

8.4 Minimally Invasive



9. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Share, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Uterine Fibroids Treatment

9.4 Prostate Cancer Treatment

9.5 Others



10. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Share, by End-user, 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Research Centers

10.5 Diagnostic Centers



11. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market

11.2 Europe High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market

11.3 APAC High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market

11.4 Middle East & Africa High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market

11.5 South & Central America High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market



12. Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, 2018 (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2 Image Guided Therapy (IGT)

13.3 EDAP TMS

13.4 Sonacare Medical

13.5 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

13.6 Shanghai A&S Science Technology Development Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mianyang Sonic Electronic

13.8 Insightec Ltd.

13.9 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (Iljin Holdings Co. Ltd.)

13.10 FUS Instruments



