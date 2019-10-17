Image Protect Releases New Educational Video on Fotofy’s Proprietary Image Embedding Technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce the release of a new animated educational video resource developed by the Company to help current and prospective investors, as well as interested image creators and users, understand the dynamics underlying the proprietary image embedding technology at the heart of the Company’s revolutionary Fotofy Platform.



View the new Fotofy Embed Technology video Here .

Image Protect CEO, Matthew Goldman, commented, “While using the features and functionality of the Fotofy Platform is extremely intuitive, many of our active image creators and users are eager to understand more about how Fotofy’s image sharing process works. This video is a quick and easy resource to help foster that understanding. It also contributes to our base of marketing assets as we continue to drive the rapid expansion of our active user base.”

The Company has been excited to witness the sharp growth in active users, image submissions, and image sharing on Fotofy since the platform was launched in August. In that time, the month-over-month rate of growth for the most important metrics have far surpassed initial management expectations: Image Submissions up 3,840% m/m, Average Daily Impressions up 560% m/m, and Image Embeds up 1,089% m/m.

Most importantly, this growth has taken place ahead of the primary deployment of marketing resources. The creation of the new video represents an initial step in amplifying that growth.

“We have cultivated strong engagement and organic growth, but we are ready to begin augmenting that adoption rate through more aggressive marketing strategies, and education will be a big part of that process,” continued Mr. Goldman.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.