Cytta Corp's EvrCare™ achieves Realtime Live Patient Remote Monitoring from South Pole

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada, October 17th, 2019 – Cytta Corp (OTCPINK:CYCA) Cytta is pleased to announce the successful live realtime patient trials of its newly updated Evrcare™ Inc. (a/k/a ‘Doctor Direct’) remote monitoring solution from the Amundsen Scott base at the South Pole to US based physicians. These live patient trials of our upgraded app and platform, from truly the most remote location on earth, are a milestone in demonstrating the efficacy and robustness of the EvrCare™ medical remote monitoring solution. Even though the base was in total darkness and completely outside of physical contact with the world, the proprietary Cytta EvrCare™ solution performed flawlessly.



The comprehensive and robust EvrCare™ technology was able to automatically receive patient data from FDA approved medical grade Bluetooth Blood Pressure, Blood glucose, Weight Scale and Pulse Oximetry peripherals. The Cytta EvrCare™ android application, then utilized the South Pole Station’s Satellite uplink connectivity to instantaneously send the readings to our EvrCare™ Cloud/IOT/Internet platform and instantly on to the Physicians and other caregivers in the USA for real time evaluation and interpretation.

Cytta CEO Gary Campbell said, “this significant trial of our newly upgraded technology, from the literal end of the world, demonstrates that our proprietary monitoring solution really can deliver healthcare anywhere and anytime. We also wish to recognize the dedication of team member Mr. Dinovo (former Cytta CTO), who transported the EvrCare™ android application and Bluetooth medical peripherals to the South Pole.”

John Dinovo Chief Engineer, National Science Foundation–Amundson-Scott South Pole Station gushed, “The excitement of being able to conduct live patient trials of the updated Cytta EvrCare™ technology in the most remote and desolate spot in the world was a wonderful opportunity. The fact that I was at the base for a full year with the final six months in total darkness and no outside contact, provided a perfect situation for the trials. Although, I do hope Mr. Campbell’s recent comment, ‘John, what about we try Outer Space next’ was in jest.”

As a result of recent developments in the US healthcare segment, Cytta is now in discussions with several significant groups desirous of taking the lead in introducing the proprietary EvrCare™ application, integrated platform and Physician’s office program to the current healthcare marketplace. It is anticipated that any proposed transaction will occur directly with Cytta’s subsidiary EvrCare™ Inc, with multiple formulations being considered.

The Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station is a United States scientific research station at the South Pole, the southernmost place on the Earth. The station is located on the high plateau of Antarctica at an elevation of 2,835 metres (9,301 feet) above sea level and is administered by the Division of Polar Programs within the National Science Foundation under the United States Antarctic Program (USAP).

Most personnel leave by the middle of February, leaving a few dozen (<50) ‘winter-overs’, mostly support staff plus a few scientists, who keep the station functional through the months of Antarctic night. The winter personnel are isolated between mid-February and late October. Wintering-over presents notorious dangers and stresses, as the station population is almost totally isolated and completely without medical care.

Since the Amundsen–Scott Station is located at the South Pole, it is at the only place on the land surface of the Earth where the Sun is continuously up for six months and then continuously down for six months. During the six-month "night", it gets extremely cold at the South Pole, with air temperatures sometimes dropping below −73 °C (−99 °F). This is also the time of the year when blizzards, sometimes with gale-force winds, strike the Amundsen–Scott Station. The continuous period of darkness and dry atmosphere make the station an excellent place from which to make astronomical observations and rigorously field test remote medical monitoring technology.

Cytta Corp.’s business model entails imagineering, developing and securing disruptive technologies. Cytta utilizes these technologies to build specific content collection, storage and communication solutions for use by enterprise level organizations that can implement the technologies into their specific industry segments. Cytta Corp. has created and is marketing the first miniaturized and productized version of a Video/Image Compression system integrating the proprietary SUPR™ compression technology. Cytta is now introducing Version 2 of the SUPR™ compression solution utilizing a revolutionary computer capability in its new series of operational SUPR™ systems. Cytta has commenced initial client deliveries of its integrated Version 2 SUPR™ solution. Cytta has also completely upgraded the programming of the EvrCare™ application, platform, and Physician office application to address the market need for a complete and comprehensive telecom-based monitoring, evaluation and interpretation solution to manage a wide range of biometric data, including ECGs, within military, consumer, wellness and healthcare markets.





