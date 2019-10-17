Rubius Therapeutics Announces Oncology Poster Presentations at Upcoming Medical Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its oncology pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics™ at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, October 26 – 30, 2019, in Boston, MA, and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting, November 6 – 10, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.



“The AACR-NCI-EORTC and SITC annual conferences provide Rubius Therapeutics with the opportunity to showcase additional data demonstrating both the versatility and potential power of our RED PLATFORM® to treat cancer,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “At AACR-NCI-EORTC, we plan to present data showing that we can engineer our red blood cells to create a loadable system for personal neoantigens, unlocking a potential new use of our platform. At SITC, we intend to present data supporting our lead artificial antigen presenting cell program, RTX-321, which is designed to induce a tumor-specific immune response and dramatically expand tumor-specific T cells for a potent anti-tumor effect in HPV 16-positive tumors. RTX-321 is currently in Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies.”

Details of the posters are as follows:

AACR-NCI-EORTC Poster Presentation

Abstract: (B062) Enabling the Rapid Generation of Allogeneic Artificial Antigen Presenting Cell (aAPC) Red Cell Therapeutics with a Loadable MHC System

Session Title: Immune Modulators

Date & Time: Monday, October 28, 2019, from 12:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

SITC Poster Presentation

Abstract: (P233) RTX-321, an Allogeneic Artificial Antigen Presenting Red Cell Therapeutic, Expressing MHC I-Peptide, 41BB-L and IL-12, Promotes Antigen-Specific T Cell Expansion and Anti-Tumor Activity in HPV16+ Tumors

Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of our RED PLATFORM and RTX-321, our expectations regarding IND-enabling studies for RTX-321, and our strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “goal,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the development of our RCT product candidates and their therapeutic potential and other risks identified in our SEC filings including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 949-5296

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com



Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com



