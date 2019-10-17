NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Foundational Patent Covering the Key Building Blocks of PATrOL™ Enabled Therapies

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,370,415 covering the Company’s proprietary DNA and RNA binding technology. This foundational patent enables PATrOL™-based therapies to target the secondary structures of DNA and RNA.



“The technology in this patent covers bi-specific nucleobases, which uniquely enables NeuBase to bind and manipulate the hard-to-reach double helix of the human genome and secondary structures of RNA,” said Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase Therapeutics. “The broad protection provided by the patent asserts our position as a leader in this field. This proprietary and modular technology will be used in conjunction with our peptide backbone technology to address a wide range of rare genetic diseases.”

For more information about the NeuBase PATrOL platform and technology visit neubasetherapeutics.com .

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's goals and plans and expectations regarding the benefits of U.S. Patent No. 10,370,415.

