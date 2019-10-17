Home BancShares, Inc. Third Quarter Results Reveal Book Value, Tangible Book, Credit Quality and Net Interest Margin as Pillars of Strength

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, announced third quarter earnings today that once again included a solid net interest margin at 4.32%, up from 4.28% in the second quarter.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2019:

Metric Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Net Income $72.8 million $72.2 million $71.4 million $71.0 million $80.3 million Total Revenue (net) $167.7 million $164.1 million $163.1 million $163.8 million $171.8 million ROA 1.93% 1.92% 1.92% 1.90% 2.14% NIM 4.32% 4.28% 4.30% 4.30% 4.46% Purchase Accounting Accretion $8.5 million $9.2 million $9.1 million $9.4 million $10.7 million ROE 11.84% 12.18% 12.34% 12.05% 13.74% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 20.04% 21.01% 21.53% 21.08% 24.20% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.44 $0.43 $0.42 $0.41 $0.46 Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.45% 0.51% 0.52% 0.51% 0.47%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“Book value per common share was $14.80 at September 30, 2019 compared to $13.44 at September 30, 2018, an annual increase of 10.1%, and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.83 at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.68 at September 30, 2018, an annual increase of 15.0%,” said John Allison, Chairman. “We made the strategic decision to participate in a stock repurchase program, although it is dilutive to tangible book,” Allison continued. “If we had not bought back stock, our year over year increase in tangible book value would have been 20.2%. These are numbers I am very proud of,” added Allison.

“Our Net Interest Margin has held the course in 2019, at 4.32% for the third quarter as compared to 4.28% in the second quarter and 4.30% in the first quarter,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “I think this speaks to the discipline within this company and is a performance metric we are very proud of,” French added.

“Asset quality has been another strong pillar for Centennial Bank,” said Randy Sims, Home BancShares, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “Our non-performing assets to total assets was 0.45% in the third quarter as compared to 0.51% in the second quarter, which is a very reassuring position,” Sims added.

Operating Highlights

Our net interest margin was 4.32% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to 4.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The yield on loans was 6.08% and 6.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.00 billion to $10.94 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.36% as of September 30, 2019 from 1.38% as of June 30, 2019, with average balances of $8.64 billion and $8.62 billion, respectively.

From the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019, we experienced a $373,000 increase in investment premium amortization resulting from increased prepayment speeds on investment securities due to the declining interest rate environment. This increased investment premium amortization negatively impacted the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 by 1.1 basis points.

During 2018, the Company recognized $7.2 million of interest income from large payoff events including minimum interest, default interest, acceleration of deferred origination fees and acceleration of other discounts. The Company’s interest income events of approximately $1.0 million, $2.1 million, $4.0 million and $100,000 were recognized during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. These interest income events impacted the Company’s net interest margin by 3, 6, 12 and 0 basis points for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. The first six months of 2019 do not include any additional interest income for payoff events. However, during the third quarter of 2019, we had several interest income events primarily related to large payoffs. These events totaled $2.8 million of interest income and increased the net interest margin by 8.4 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, we recognized $8.5 million and $9.2 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. The $778,000 decline in accretion income decreased the net interest margin by 2.3 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $8.4 million and $9.2 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $112.6 million and $122.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining CD premiums were $297,000 and $327,000 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased $1.9 million, or 1.35%, to $144.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, from $142.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was the result of a $723,000 increase in interest income as well as a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense. The $723,000 increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $1.6 million increase in loan interest income which was partially offset by a $560,000 decrease in income on deposits with other banks and a $345,000 decrease in investment income primarily due to increased investment premium amortization. The $1.2 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on FHLB borrowed funds as a result of the average balance of FHLB and other borrowings decreasing by $183.8 million or 19.71%. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $143,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was the result of a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts which was partially offset by an $879,000 increase in interest expense on time deposits.

During the third quarter of 2019, no provision for loan loss was recorded. The Company continues to see strong asset quality. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.54% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 0.57% as of June 30, 2019, an improvement of 4.25%. Non-performing assets to total assets improved by 10.38% from 0.51% as of June 30, 2019 to 0.45% as of September 30, 2019. For the third quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company reported $24.7 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest income were $8.7 million from other service charges and fees, $6.5 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $4.6 million from mortgage lending income, $1.5 million from other income and $1.1 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $67.8 million compared to $67.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The most important components of the third quarter non-interest expense were $39.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $14.7 million in other expense and $9.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the third quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio improved to 39.16% compared to 39.93% reported for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included a $2.3 million FDIC small bank assessment credit. Small banks (total consolidated assets of less than $10 billion) were awarded FDIC assessment credits for the portion of their assessments that contributed to the growth in the reserve ratio from 1.15 percent to 1.35 percent, to be applied when the reserve ratio is at least 1.38 percent. The assessment regulations provide that after the reserve ratio reaches 1.38 percent the FDIC will automatically apply small bank credits to reduce the banks’ regular deposit insurance assessments. Centennial Bank was classified as a small bank until January 1, 2018. During the third quarter, the Company was notified that the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) reserve ratio as of June 30, 2019 was 1.40 percent. As a result, the Company recorded its FDIC small bank assessment credit in the amount of $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the State of Florida reduced its corporate income tax rate from 5.50% to 4.458% for the tax years January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021. Because of this reduction, our third quarter income taxes were reduced by $763,000 of which $497,000 was related to the first six months of 2019.

Also, during the third quarter of 2019, the Company made a strategic decision to surrender $47.5 million of its underperforming separate account bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). When a BOLI contract is surrendered, the gains within the policy become taxable and a 10% IRS penalty is levied on the gain. As a result of the BOLI decision, the Company recorded a $3.7 million tax expense related to this transaction.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $10.77 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $11.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $11.05 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $14.90 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $15.30 billion at December 31, 2018.

During the third quarter 2019, the Company experienced approximately $281.2 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $170.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.50 billion at September 30, 2019. Our legacy footprint experienced $110.3 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2019 were $19.2 million, $37.0 million, $494,000, $1.9 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $58.6 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2019 were $23.1 million, $42.2 million, $528,000, $1.9 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $67.7 million.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $104.3 million at September 30, 2019, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $108.8 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 178.0% and 169.4% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.47 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $120.0 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $152.8 million increase in retained earnings and the $33.7 million increase in comprehensive income which were partially offset by the repurchase of $75.4 million of our common stock during 2019. Book value per common share was $14.80 at September 30, 2019 compared to $13.76 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.83 at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.90 at December 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 15.7%.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, October 17, 2019. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10134963. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10134963, which will be available until October 24, 2019 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 171,492 $ 183,745 $ 141,027 $ 175,024 $ 208,681 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 270,804 373,557 421,443 482,915 323,376 Cash and cash equivalents 442,296 557,302 562,470 657,939 532,057 Federal funds sold 1,650 1,075 1,700 325 500 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,087,508 2,053,939 2,013,123 1,785,862 1,744,430 Investment securities - held-to-maturity - - - 192,776 199,266 Loans receivable 10,771,946 11,053,129 10,978,935 11,071,879 10,832,815 Allowance for loan losses (104,304 ) (106,066 ) (106,357 ) (108,791 ) (110,191 ) Loans receivable, net 10,667,642 10,947,063 10,872,578 10,963,088 10,722,624 Bank premises and equipment, net 277,966 278,821 279,012 233,261 233,652 Foreclosed assets held for sale 8,639 13,734 14,466 13,236 13,507 Cash value of life insurance 102,003 149,708 149,353 148,621 148,014 Accrued interest receivable 47,557 48,992 50,288 48,945 48,909 Deferred tax asset, net 53,436 58,517 64,061 73,275 79,548 Goodwill 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484 Other assets 216,694 180,293 172,732 183,806 187,339 Total assets $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 2,394,207 $ 2,575,696 $ 2,519,175 $ 2,401,232 $ 2,482,857 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 6,620,616 6,774,162 6,650,181 6,624,407 6,420,951 Time deposits 2,032,547 1,997,458 1,898,096 1,874,139 1,720,930 Total deposits 11,047,370 11,347,316 11,067,452 10,899,778 10,624,738 Federal funds purchased 50,000 - - - - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 157,038 142,541 152,239 143,679 142,146 FHLB and other borrowed funds 691,443 899,447 1,105,175 1,472,393 1,363,851 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 117,332 107,695 124,172 67,912 72,381 Subordinated debentures 369,363 369,170 368,979 368,790 368,596 Total liabilities 12,432,546 12,866,169 12,818,017 12,952,552 12,571,712 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,669 1,675 1,682 1,707 1,741 Capital surplus 1,542,858 1,550,999 1,560,994 1,609,810 1,668,106 Retained earnings 904,980 853,964 803,629 752,184 701,900 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 19,882 14,768 (4,821 ) (13,815 ) (30,721 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 167,470 $ 165,816 $ 163,848 $ 163,201 $ 166,334 $ 497,134 $ 467,395 Investment securities Taxable 10,343 10,650 10,706 9,873 9,011 31,699 26,960 Tax-exempt 3,193 3,183 3,379 3,456 3,427 9,755 9,801 Deposits - other banks 1,068 1,628 1,543 1,241 1,273 4,239 3,408 Federal funds sold 8 10 11 9 6 29 24 Total interest income 182,082 181,287 179,487 177,780 180,051 542,856 507,588 Interest expense Interest on deposits 29,566 29,709 28,006 25,207 21,412 87,281 54,382 Federal funds purchased 21 - - - - 21 1 FHLB borrowed funds 3,683 4,722 6,118 6,474 7,055 14,523 15,880 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 628 630 634 602 472 1,892 1,220 Subordinated debentures 5,207 5,239 5,259 5,215 5,202 15,705 15,374 Total interest expense 39,105 40,300 40,017 37,498 34,141 119,422 86,857 Net interest income 142,977 140,987 139,470 140,282 145,910 423,434 420,731 Provision for loan losses - 1,325 - - - 1,325 4,322 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 142,977 139,662 139,470 140,282 145,910 422,109 416,409 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,492 6,259 6,401 7,004 6,992 19,152 19,847 Other service charges and fees 8,710 8,177 6,563 7,598 9,041 23,450 28,993 Trust fees 382 391 403 290 437 1,176 1,262 Mortgage lending income 4,610 3,457 2,435 2,554 3,691 10,502 9,825 Insurance commissions 603 515 609 442 463 1,727 1,668 Increase in cash value of life insurance 714 740 736 737 735 2,190 2,119 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 1,101 1,149 3,505 1,992 1,288 5,755 3,765 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 291 355 241 75 47 887 491 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 12 (129 ) 79 (25 ) (102 ) (38 ) (95 ) Gain (loss) on OREO, net 334 58 206 114 836 598 2,287 Other income 1,500 2,094 2,494 2,726 2,419 6,088 9,163 Total non-interest income 24,749 23,066 23,672 23,507 25,847 71,487 79,325 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 39,919 37,976 37,836 36,230 37,825 115,731 107,315 Occupancy and equipment 9,047 8,853 8,823 8,310 8,148 26,723 25,650 Data processing expense 4,059 3,838 3,970 3,642 3,461 11,867 10,786 Other operating expenses 14,739 16,957 18,428 23,090 16,689 50,124 48,980 Total non-interest expense 67,764 67,624 69,057 71,272 66,123 204,445 192,731 Income before income taxes 99,962 95,104 94,085 92,517 105,634 289,151 303,003 Income tax expense 27,199 22,940 22,735 21,487 25,350 72,874 73,630 Net income $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 216,277 $ 229,373

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 1.29 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax,special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (non-GAAP)(1) 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.44 0.46 1.30 1.32 Basic earnings per common share 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.41 0.46 1.29 1.32 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1300 0.1200 0.1200 0.1200 0.3800 0.3400 Book value per common share 14.80 14.46 14.04 13.76 13.44 14.80 13.44 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 8.83 8.50 8.10 7.90 7.68 8.83 7.68 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,023 174,440 168,178 173,870 Average diluted shares outstanding 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,311 174,867 168,178 174,394 End of period common shares outstanding 166,860 167,466 168,173 170,720 174,135 166,860 174,135 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.93 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.90 % 2.14 % 1.92 % 2.12 % Return on average assets excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.96 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 2.03 % 2.14 % 1.94 % 2.12 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.10 % 2.09 % 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.33 % 2.09 % 2.31 % Return on average common equity 11.84 % 12.18 % 12.34 % 12.05 % 13.74 % 12.12 % 13.56 % Return on average common equity excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 12.08 % 12.22 % 12.34 % 12.86 % 13.74 % 12.21 % 13.56 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 20.04 % 21.01 % 21.53 % 21.08 % 24.20 % 20.84 % 24.02 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 20.36 % 21.35 % 21.88 % 21.43 % 24.56 % 21.18 % 24.39 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 20.45 % 21.08 % 21.53 % 22.50 % 24.20 % 21.00 % 24.02 % Efficiency ratio 39.16 % 39.93 % 41.01 % 42.18 % 37.23 % 40.03 % 37.26 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.52 % 38.28 % 37.39 % 40.35 % 37.43 % Net interest margin - FTE 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.30 % 4.30 % 4.46 % 4.30 % 4.46 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,247 $ 1,319 $ 1,367 $ 1,412 $ 1,489 $ 3,933 $ 4,101 Total revenue (net) 167,726 164,053 163,142 163,789 171,757 494,921 500,056 Total purchase accounting accretion 8,462 9,240 9,055 9,432 10,744 26,757 32,021 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 112,623 122,197 131,596 141,244 151,377 122,121 156,855 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,201 $ 1,095 $ 1,051 $ 1,214 $ 1,154 $ 3,347 $ 3,258 Merger and acquisition expenses - - - 6,013 - - - Amortization of intangibles 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 4,760 4,867 Electronic banking expense 1,901 1,851 1,903 1,969 1,947 5,655 5,653 Directors' fees 380 392 434 319 314 1,206 962 Due from bank service charges 272 282 238 289 253 792 714 FDIC and state assessment (532 ) 1,655 1,710 1,869 2,293 2,833 6,689 Hurricane expense - - 897 470 - 897 - Insurance 698 661 697 737 762 2,056 2,363 Legal and accounting 1,414 989 981 1,151 761 3,384 2,397 Other professional fees 1,906 2,306 2,812 1,465 1,748 7,024 4,988 Operating supplies 511 505 536 510 510 1,552 1,712 Postage 320 293 326 325 311 939 978 Telephone 289 306 303 324 337 898 1,081 Other expense 4,792 5,035 4,954 4,848 4,682 14,781 13,318 Total other operating expenses $ 14,739 $ 16,957 $ 18,428 $ 23,090 $ 16,689 $ 50,124 $ 48,980 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 97.51 % 97.41 % 99.20 % 101.58 % 101.96 % Common equity to assets 16.57 % 15.84 % 15.56 % 15.36 % 15.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 10.59 % 9.96 % 9.60 % 9.43 % 9.62 % LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,375,970 $ 4,495,558 $ 4,623,174 $ 4,806,684 $ 4,685,827 Construction/land development 1,827,454 1,930,838 1,649,303 1,546,035 1,550,910 Agricultural 87,087 85,045 76,092 76,433 72,930 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,808,099 1,852,784 1,947,119 1,975,586 1,982,666 Multifamily residential 498,079 523,789 538,098 560,475 608,608 Total real estate 8,596,689 8,888,014 8,833,786 8,965,213 8,900,941 Consumer 469,741 455,554 448,093 443,105 428,192 Commercial and industrial 1,479,724 1,515,357 1,505,773 1,476,331 1,303,841 Agricultural 90,343 80,621 58,966 48,562 58,644 Other 135,449 113,583 132,317 138,668 141,197 Loans receivable $ 10,771,946 $ 11,053,129 $ 10,978,935 $ 11,071,879 $ 10,832,815 Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 89,615 $ 98,672 $ 106,617 $ 113,648 $ 120,849 Purchased loans, net of discount for credit losses on purchased loans 2,227,386 2,469,579 2,712,315 2,900,284 3,081,695 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 $ 111,516 Loans charged off 2,302 2,279 3,391 1,814 2,501 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 540 663 957 414 1,176 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 1,762 1,616 2,434 1,400 1,325 Provision for loan losses - 1,325 - - - Balance, end of period $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.02 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 48,640 $ 52,841 $ 49,616 $ 47,083 $ 36,198 Loans past due 90 days or more 9,964 9,961 14,577 17,159 20,267 Total non-performing loans 58,604 62,802 64,193 64,242 56,465 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 8,639 13,734 14,466 13,236 13,507 Other non-performing assets 447 947 947 497 405 Total other non-performing assets 9,086 14,681 15,413 13,733 13,912 Total non-performing assets $ 67,690 $ 77,483 $ 79,606 $ 77,975 $ 70,377 Allowance for loan losses for loans to non-performing loans 177.98 % 168.89 % 165.68 % 169.35 % 195.15 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.47 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 213,671 $ 1,068 1.98 % $ 298,821 $ 1,628 2.19 % Federal funds sold 1,442 8 2.20 % 1,596 10 2.51 % Investment securities - taxable 1,705,647 10,343 2.41 % 1,640,883 10,650 2.60 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 370,376 4,139 4.43 % 379,437 4,177 4.42 % Loans receivable - FTE 10,944,638 167,771 6.08 % 11,000,926 166,141 6.06 % Total interest-earning assets 13,235,774 183,329 5.50 % 13,321,663 182,606 5.50 % Non-earning assets 1,757,458 1,776,937 Total assets $ 14,993,232 $ 15,098,600 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,629,491 $ 19,614 1.17 % $ 6,677,683 $ 20,637 1.24 % Time deposits 2,014,630 9,952 1.96 % 1,943,320 9,072 1.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,644,121 29,566 1.36 % 8,621,003 29,709 1.38 % Federal funds purchased 4,801 21 1.74 % - - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 143,628 628 1.73 % 144,478 630 1.75 % FHLB borrowed funds 748,577 3,683 1.95 % 932,365 4,722 2.03 % Subordinated debentures 369,269 5,207 5.59 % 369,076 5,239 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,910,396 39,105 1.57 % 10,066,922 40,300 1.61 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,530,664 2,553,060 Other liabilities 114,352 101,900 Total liabilities 12,555,412 12,721,882 Shareholders' equity 2,437,820 2,376,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,993,232 $ 15,098,600 Net interest spread 3.93 % 3.89 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 144,224 4.32 % $ 142,306 4.28 %

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 261,419 $ 4,239 2.17 % $ 271,987 $ 3,408 1.68 % Federal funds sold 1,510 29 2.57 % 3,595 24 0.89 % Investment securities - taxable 1,647,781 31,699 2.57 % 1,538,387 26,960 2.34 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 380,115 12,741 4.48 % 382,088 12,981 4.54 % Loans receivable - FTE 10,993,686 498,081 6.06 % 10,529,117 468,316 5.95 % Total interest-earning assets 13,284,511 546,789 5.50 % 12,725,174 511,689 5.38 % Non-earning assets 1,772,341 1,750,456 Total assets $ 15,056,852 $ 14,475,630 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,634,809 $ 59,788 1.20 % $ 6,422,489 $ 40,327 0.84 % Time deposits 1,954,182 27,493 1.88 % 1,595,985 14,055 1.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,588,991 87,281 1.36 % 8,018,474 54,382 0.91 % Federal funds purchased 1,618 21 1.74 % 41 1 3.26 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 146,277 1,892 1.73 % 148,472 1,220 1.10 % FHLB borrowed funds 945,351 14,523 2.05 % 1,159,973 15,880 1.83 % Subordinated debentures 369,078 15,705 5.69 % 368,313 15,374 5.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,051,315 119,422 1.59 % 9,695,273 86,857 1.20 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,508,082 2,464,032 Other liabilities 110,715 54,731 Total liabilities 12,670,112 12,214,036 Shareholders' equity 2,386,740 2,261,594 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,056,852 $ 14,475,630 Net interest spread 3.91 % 4.18 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 427,367 4.30 % $ 424,832 4.46 %

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 216,277 $ 229,373 Pre-tax adjustments FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit (2,291 ) - - - - (2,291 ) - Special dividend from equity investment - - (2,134 ) - - (2,134 ) - Merger and acquisition expenses - - - 6,013 - - - Hurricane expenses - - 897 470 - 897 - Outsourced special project expense - - 900 - - 900 - Total pre-tax adjustments (2,291 ) - (337 ) 6,483 - (2,628 ) - Tax-effect of adjustments (592 ) - (87 ) 1,694 - (679 ) - Adjustments after-tax (1,699 ) - (250 ) 4,789 - (1,949 ) - Florida tax savings (497 ) 252 245 - - - - BOLI redemption tax 3,667 - - - - 3,667 - Total adjustments after-tax (B) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 - 1,718 - Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 74,234 $ 72,416 $ 71,345 $ 75,819 $ 80,284 $ 217,995 $ 229,373 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,311 174,867 168,178 174,394 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 1.29 $ 1.32 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) - - - 0.03 - 0.01 - Diluted earnings per common share excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (C/D) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 1.93 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.90 % 2.14 % 1.92 % 2.12 % Return on average assets excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax,special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 1.96 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 2.03 % 2.14 % 1.94 % 2.12 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.10 % 2.09 % 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.33 % 2.09 % 2.31 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 216,277 $ 229,373 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 4,760 4,867 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,177 1,177 1,177 1,172 1,194 3,531 3,595 Adjustments after-tax (D) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 - 1,718 - Average assets (E) 14,993,232 15,098,600 15,079,672 14,838,979 14,880,931 15,056,852 14,475,630 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F) 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 998,889 984,639

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.84 % 12.18 % 12.34 % 12.05 % 13.74 % 12.12 % 13.56 % Return on average common equity excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 12.08 % 12.22 % 12.34 % 12.86 % 13.74 % 12.21 % 13.56 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 20.04 % 21.01 % 21.53 % 21.08 % 24.20 % 20.84 % 24.02 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 20.36 % 21.35 % 21.88 % 21.43 % 24.56 % 21.18 % 24.39 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 20.45 % 21.08 % 21.53 % 22.50 % 24.20 % 21.00 % 24.02 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 216,277 $ 229,373 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 73,940 73,341 72,527 72,202 81,478 219,808 232,968 Adjustments after-tax (C) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 - 1,718 - Average common equity (D) 2,437,820 2,376,718 2,344,657 2,338,802 2,317,930 2,386,740 2,261,594 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E) 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 998,889 984,639 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 39.16 % 39.93 % 41.01 % 42.18 % 37.23 % 40.03 % 37.26 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.52 % 38.28 % 37.39 % 40.35 % 37.43 % Net interest income (A) $ 142,977 $ 140,987 $ 139,470 $ 140,282 $ 145,910 $ 423,434 $ 420,731 Non-interest income (B) 24,749 23,066 23,672 23,507 25,847 71,487 79,325 Non-interest expense (C) 67,764 67,624 69,057 71,272 66,123 204,445 192,731 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,247 1,319 1,367 1,412 1,489 3,933 4,101 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 4,760 4,867 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ - Gain (loss) on OREO 334 58 206 114 836 598 2,287 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 12 (129 ) 79 (25 ) (102 ) (38 ) (95 ) Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 346 $ (71 ) $ 2,419 $ 89 $ 734 $ 2,694 $ 2,192 Non-interest expense: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit $ (2,291 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (2,291 ) $ - Merger Expenses - - - 6,013 - - - Hurricane damage expense - - 897 470 - 897 - Outsourced special project expense - - 900 - - 900 - Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ (2,291 ) $ - $ 1,797 $ 6,483 $ - $ (494 ) $ -

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 14.80 $ 14.46 $ 14.04 $ 13.76 $ 13.44 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 8.83 8.50 8.10 7.90 7.68 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,469,389 $ 2,421,406 $ 2,361,484 $ 2,349,886 $ 2,341,026 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 166,860 167,466 168,173 170,720 174,135 Goodwill (C) $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 16.57 % 15.84 % 15.56 % 15.36 % 15.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 10.59 % 9.96 % 9.60 % 9.43 % 9.62 % Total assets (A) $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 Total stockholders' equity (B) 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 Goodwill (C) 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484



