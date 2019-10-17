Strongbridge Biopharma plc Presents KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) Primary Periodic Paralysis (PPP) Data at the 2019 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that long-term efficacy and safety characterization results for KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis (PPP), will be presented at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting held from October 16 – 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas.



Presentation Details:



Poster 102 – Long-Term Efficacy and Adverse Event Characterization of Dichlorphenamide for the Treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis; Nicholas E. Johnson et al.; Thursday, October 17, 2019 – Abstract Poster Session I at 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. CDT and Abstract Poster Session II at 3:30-4:00 p.m. CDT

The poster can be accessed here .

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

About KEVEYIS

KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) is indicated for the treatment of primary hyperkalemic periodic paralysis, primary hypokalemic periodic paralysis, and related variants. In clinical studies, the most common side effects of KEVEYIS were a numbness or tingling, difficulty thinking and paying attention, changes in taste, and confusion. These are not all of the possible side effects that you may experience with KEVEYIS. Talk to your doctor if you have any symptoms that bother you or do not go away. You are encouraged to report side effects to Strongbridge Biopharma at 1-855-324-8912, or to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch . For additional KEVEYIS important safety information and the full prescribing information visit www.keveyis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements related to Strongbridge’s strategy, plans, status and results of clinical trials, and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Strongbridge and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Strongbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Strongbridge Biopharma does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

