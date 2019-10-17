4K Set Top Box (STB) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Market Study Report “4K Set Top Box (STB) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025".

Introduction / Market Overview:

The Common Use Of High End Digital Television Sets Will Create A Demand For STBs From The Global 4K Set Top Box (STB) Market

One of the latest developments in the entertainment industry is the adaptation to 4K technology. 4K resolution is the display of about 4000 pixels which will produce crystal clear, unbelievable videos. Different organizations have standardized this 4000 pixel resolution. A 4K set top box (STB) is a device that is usually connected to an output source like a television set. This connects to the cable, satellite or over the air systems to display 4K video content.

The dramatic increase in the number of digital TVs sold in the last decade is the main reason pointed for the growth of the global 4K set top box (STB) market. A study mentions that by 2020, more than half of the residential households of the United States of America will have TV sets that can play 4K videos. The development of technology in the entertainment sector will be a huge boost to this industry. The need for high end technology devices to play 4K videos is, however, a restraint to the market.

This report talks in detail about the global 4K set top box (STB) industry. It mentions the global market size including the sales and the revenue generated for the years between 2019 and 2024. The report mentions the expected CAGR levels too. Historical data is obtained for the years 2014-2018 and this, along with other numerous primary and secondary studies form the base for the forecasting done by the report.

Important key Players Analysis: Vestel Company, Technicolor SA, Humax Consumer electronics company, Arion Technology, ZTE Corporation, Roku Inc, Infomir LLC., MStar Semiconductor, Inc, Sagemcom,Amazon and more.

Market Segmentation

There are two types of 4K set top box (STB) models that the report analyzes. The hybrid, satellite, cable and IP models of STBs and their current and expected growth rate are mentioned in the report. It takes into consideration different factors and identifies which model has the scope for higher market share and revenue. The OTT (Over the Top) and the DTT (Direct terrestrial Transmission) types are the segmentations done by the report based on the applications of these products. The market share that each of these applications will hold is also investigated and the predictions are available in the study.

Regional Analysis

The sales, growth rate, revenue, and production capacity and demand for 4K set top boxes (STBs) in regions like North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are discussed in detail in the report. The different distribution channels that these regions create are also touched upon. The key players in these regions and their scope for growth are analyzed and the submarkets created by this industry are identified and their scope for growth is mentioned. This report helps find out market drivers in each of these regions too.

Industry News

As of October 2019, Jio in India has announced that it will still offer free installation for its JioFiber services as a part of its introductory offers. Customers will also be able to enjoy DTH and 4K videos using the Jio 4K set top box using their current data plans.

