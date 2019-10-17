Bynder announces Tech Industry Veteran Bert van der Zwan as new CEO to Usher in Next Phase of Growth

Founder Chris Hall to Join Bynder Supervisory Board

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Netherlands and BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), today announced Bert van der Zwan has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Appointed to lead the rapidly-growing company through its next phase of growth, van der Zwan will succeed current CEO and founder Chris Hall, who will join the Bynder Supervisory Board as of November 1. In this role, Hall will be able to fully focus on expanding Bynder’s vision, while ensuring that the company’s ambition and culture are maintained.



Hall founded Bynder in 2013 and has grown the organization to 325 employees, with more than 1,500 customers and offices in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Boston, London, Barcelona, Dubai and San Mateo.

"What began six years ago as a start-up in an attic with great dreams has grown into a reality with offices in six countries and a team of hundreds of 'Byndies',” said Hall. “Figures like these tell only part of the story. To live such a period has been a magical experience—it’s been intense, great, and very personal. All Byndies have built something unique and fantastic: an organization that has fought its way from underdog to category leader. We recently launched new and updated features that are the first in a series of upcoming platform updates from our revamped product roadmap. This next, exciting growth phase requires someone with Bert's track record at the controls. Together with Jeff Horing and Arco van Nieuwland, I will remain closely involved with Bynder as part of the Supervisory Board. I am in a better position to ensure we remain focused on our strategy and to ensure that we retain our vision, ambition and culture in our next phase of growth as well.”

Software veteran Bert van der Zwan joins the company with 25 years of experience growing SaaS companies in various leadership roles. He led WebEx as Senior Vice President, was CEO of Twinfield, Managing Director at Unit4 and is currently CEO at the fintech company Onguard. Since his appointment in 2016, he has transformed Onguard from a niche player in credit management to a market leader in financial software.

"Bynder is one of the greatest success stories on the Dutch tech scene," Mr. van der Zwan commented. "Like everyone else in the industry, I've always followed their rapid growth with great interest from the sidelines. Chris and his team have ensured that digital asset management and branding are on the boardroom’s agenda as the most important distinguishing factor for organizations. Bynder’s clear vision, combined with their SaaS solution, is now leading in its segment. I'm going to devote all my energy and experience to strengthen and further expand this dominant position."

