MustGrow Announces Key Milestone: Finalization of ‘Liquid Formulation’ Mustard-Derived Bio-Pesticide

Mustard-derived formulation improves efficacy and economics through concentration of the active ingredient in a liquid format.

Efficacy Results: 100% control of hard-to-kill soil borne diseases such as Botrytis and Fusarium.

Economic Feasibility: >95% control achieved at rates as low as 2.5 gal/acre, resulting in a potentially economically-feasible application rate for fruits, vegetables, turf, ornamental, cannabis and hemp farming operations.

More farmers are seeking ‘natural biological’ alternatives to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health.

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based bio-pesticides and bio-fertility products, is pleased to announce the finalization of its advanced liquid formulation ("Liquid Formulation"). The Liquid Formulation is an advancement of MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived ‘granule format’ bio-pesticide product. Unlike the granule format, the advanced Liquid Formulation may be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features such as:

Higher concentration of the active ingredient requires less product per acre;

More efficacious results per volume;

Convenient drip-line or spray application; and

Lower transportation costs and ease-of-use due to less weight, less volume, less bulkiness.

The finalization of the Liquid Formulation is a particularly exciting milestone for fruits & vegetables growers seeking a ‘natural biological’ alternative to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health.

MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation work program was completed by Canada’s prominent federal research & development organization, National Research Council Canada. The NRC evaluated control of hard-to-kill soil-borne diseases and application use-rates – particularly diseases that have been problematic for many of Canada’s licensed cannabis producers, including but not limited to:

Botrytis (Gray Mold, Bud Rot) , a serious and common disease often brought into facilities via contaminated soil; and

, a serious and common disease often brought into facilities via contaminated soil; and Fusarium & Rhizocotonia (Root Rot), known to destroy entire cannabis rooms and can lay dormant in both soil and waterlines for years before it becomes active and detrimental.

Efficacy Results: Both Effective and Economic

Using MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation, NRC achieved 100% control of hard-to-kill soil borne diseases such as Botrytis and Fusarium. To determine economic viability of the Liquid Formulation, NRC also tested the lowest effective application use-rates: >95% control was achieved at rates as low as 2.5 gal/acre, believed by the Company to be an economically-feasible application rate in fruits, vegetables, turf, ornamental, cannabis and hemp farming operations.

MustGrow is undertaking further testing to assess efficacy on additional pests as well as other broad market applications in the food value chain, including storage container fumigation.

MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation is derived from mustard seed, utilizing the plant’s natural defense mechanism as a pre-plant soil bio-pesticide. Organic compounds found in mustard seed, combined with water, form allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), which is the active ingredient. MustGrow has concentrated the active ingredient in both granular and now liquid format to maximize safety and efficacy. MustGrow’s granular product is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit, vegetable, turf and ornamental bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer.

Background: Chemistries vs. Biologicals

MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived products have consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to chemistry-based "chemical" products without the harmful safety profile often associated with these chemical products. "Biological" products are traditionally less efficacious than chemical products. Biologicals typically only have suppression labels which is less than 75% control, requiring frequent re-entry and re-application intervals. However, previous MustGrow product testing in soil used for fruits & vegetables have indicated greater than 95% control (more than just suppression) of soil-borne pests and diseases – in some cases 100% control of Root Knot Nematodes compared to dangerous chemistry-based products such as Methyl Bromide.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for cannabis and fruit & vegetable cultivation. In cannabis, the Company is currently developing reliable, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations. The Company currently has three products suited for the cannabis market: a mustard-derived bio-pesticide, CannaProtector®, to treat soil borne pests and diseases; a bio-fungicide, CannaVate®, that can be used a foliar application for powdery mildew; and a bio-fertility product, TP-1000, to increase yield, THC and terpene levels. CannaVate® and TP-1000 are in-licenced products for which MustGrow has exclusive rights in Canada. CannaProtector® is based on MustGrow’s patented natural biologic technology made from mustard seed that acts as a bio-pesticide.

MustGrow’s granular product is a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Approximately CDN $10 million has been spent and over 110 independent tests completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective granular product. This product, which contains the same active ingredients as CannaProtector®, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a fertilizer and pesticide (currently limited to fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and fertilizer.

MustGrow is positioning CannaProtector® as an effective pre-plant soil treatment, reducing the chance for any soil introduced to a greenhouse to bring in pests and diseases. The Company expects its bio-pesticide will help licensed cannabis producers control the same conditions addressed in fruit and vegetable crops.

The Company has approximately 25.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and approximately 36.9 million on a fully diluted basis. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Important

Always read and follow label use directions. © 2019 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.