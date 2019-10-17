Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its third quarter 2019 financial results and other business highlights.



A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 5996044. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com .

Investor & Media Contact:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Holly.Manning@agios.com



