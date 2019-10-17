Global RFID Equipment Market 2022: Analysis and Information for Every Aspect of the Industry

“RFID Equipment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFID Equipment Market by Product (Tags, Reader, and Software), Wafer size (200mm, 300mm, and others), Frequency (Low, High, and Ultra-high), Applications (Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare, Animal Tracking, Retail, Sports, Security and Access Control) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “RFID Equipment - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview

In the RFID equipment market, RFID stands for Radio-frequency identification and is a method of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC). It mainly uses electromagnetic fields to identify and track tags that are attached to objects. The RFID tags usually store electronic information. The tags can be passive, meaning that they use interrogating waves coming from a tracking device. Or they can be active tags which means they rely on their own power source and are capable of generating waves and can be tracked from a distance.

With the rise in the digital technology being used in all sectors for logistical and tracking purposes, the RFID equipment market may also ride the growth wave. The report on the global RFID equipment market covers forecast and analysis for the RFID equipment market on a global and regional level. Based on the historic data from 2014-2016, it provides a forecast from 2017 to 2022. The study includes drivers and inhibitors for the RFID equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand in the coming years.

This report includes a detailed study of the competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To give an understanding of the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model for the RFID equipment market has also been included. The study contains an extensive market analysis, while benchmarking all segments based on their market size, growth rate, and opportunities. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

Market Segmentation

Providing a decisive view on the RFID equipment market, the report segments the market based on product, wafer-size, frequency, application, and regions. Each of the market segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends along with the market estimation for the period 2016 to 2022. Based on the product type, the market is divided into tags, reader, and software. Depending on the wafer-size of the RFID tags, the market is divided into 200mm, 300mm, and others. The frequency slots of the detectors and equipment segments the market into low, high, and ultra-high. Application wise the RFID equipment market is segmented into healthcare, defense, retail, logistics and transportation, security and access control, animal tracking and aerospace.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The value, manufacturing power, and the market shares of each of the key players in these regions have been studied in the report, giving detailed business data of each company. The key developments in this sector along with the future growth strategies have been laid out in this report. The new developments, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements in these regions have also been covered. The analysis regarding each of the regions and submarkets include the factors driving and inhibiting the growth in the global RFID equipment market.

Industry News

India's first radio-frequency identification (RFID) fuel payment solution, HP Fastlane has unveiled plans to expand the services to Pune. Already operational in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane regions in Maharashtra, the initiative was a collaboration of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL). The mobile app-based payment solution uses RFID technology to deliver cashless payment options for better fuel management.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the RFID Equipment Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

